KANKAKEE — Championship caliber teams are built through the adversity they overcome through the course of the season, something Kankakee's football team is hoping to do after opening the year with a 2-0 loss at Nazareth last week.
One week later, the Kays did what all title contenders do when they returned home for their Week 2 matchup against Washington — respond with a vengeance.
Following its inability to score any points through 48 minutes of action last weekend despite having multiple drives stall within the Roadrunners 25-yard line Kankakee came out against the Panthers by responding with 21 first-half points before going on to claim a 42-0 victory to improve to 1-1 on the season.
"I thought we responded really well tonight [after dropping our season opener]," Kays head coach Derek Hart said. "Defensively, we are playing as good as we ever have here [at Kankakee] and so that's been phenomenal."
Much like last week's contest against Nazareth, the Kays offense struggled early on to get a rhythm by totaling zero first-quarter points after a 59-yard opening drive that stalled on Washington's own 14-yard line after failing to convert on a 4th-and-4, as well as a Kankakee fumble on its ensuing drive on offense.
Yet, like all good teams do, the Kays found a way to push through and make magic happen in the second quarter. After Kankakee's defense forced its second-straight Washington punt in the opening minutes of the second quarter the Kays went on to quickly score 21 points through the final nine minutes of the half.
The offensive surge began on Kankakee's third offensive possession of the game when the Kays took over with a 1st-and-10 on the 50-yard line. Following a seven-yard pass from Larenz Walters to Karson King, senior running back Demere Turner bursted outside right down the sidelines, breaking multiple tackles, for a 43-yard touchdown run that not only gave his squad a 7-0 lead, but a jolt through the entire offense.
"I feel like I sparked our offense with my touchdown run and then we kept going from there," Turner said. "So it feels really good we got the dub."
The Kays defense quickly forced another Washington punt not even a full two minutes later, which gave the home team the ball back with a 1st-and-10 on their own 47-yard line. From there, instead of moving the chains forward Kankakee got called for back-to-back block in the back penalties before recovering their own fumble on a bad snap that left the Kays sitting with a 2nd-and-48 on their own 10-yard line.
It was at that point Walters connected on his second touchdown pass of the evening when he hit Quanterious McElroy in stride on a go route down the sidelines for a 90-yard score that brought all the home fans to their feet.
Kankakee's last score in the first half came in the two-minute drill when they started on its own nine-yard line with 1:45 remaining in the half. With the help of some quarterback scrambles and a 23-yard reception by Jyaire Hill the Kays found themselves with a 3rd-and-13 with three seconds left after failing to convert on back-to-back open receivers in the end zone.
Instead of opting for a field goal before the clock ran out, coach Hart sent back his offense, which luckily turned out as Walters hit King in the middle of the endzone for a three-yard score as time expired.
"I knew we had him because we set up the corner on the play before and we missed our open receiver," Hart said of his decision to go for it. "So we knew Washington's corner was going to overplay it and so we brought King back inside on the post."
Coming out of halftime Kankakee's defense joined in on the scoring parade with back-to-back defensive scores by Hill and Josiah Mason. Not even a minute after getting his 55-yard interception pick-six called back for multiple holding calls on the return, Hill found paydirt off a 54-yard touchdown reception in which he juked out multiple Panthers defenders.
"Hill is a heck of a player," Hart said. "He's a special player for a reason, he has all those scholarship offers for a reason and he showed why on that play."
Just seconds later senior defensive lineman Nehemiah Smith forced a fumble that teammate Mason scooped and scored for a 43-yard touchdown.
Up 35-0 late in the final quarter Kankakee added the game's finishing touches with a four-yard touchdown run by James Stampley Jr., which sealed the 42-0 victory at home.
STAT BOOK
Walters completed 12-of-21 pass attempts for 248 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Kays. Hill hauled in three catches for 86 yards and a touchdown. McElroy had one reception for a 90-yard score. Smith had a forced fumble and Mason had a fumble recovery for a touchdown. King caught five balls for 46 yards.
UP NEXT
Kankakee (1-1) will travel to Thornridge at 7 p.m. Friday.
