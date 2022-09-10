WILMINGTON — The top-ranked team in Class 2A held off rival Coal City Friday as Wilmington held on for a 17-7 win in a slugfest to remain unbeaten on the year at 3-0 and 22-straight wins dating back to the start of the Spring 2021 season.

Colin James, the area's leading rusher entering Friday, led Wilmington with 94 rushing yards and a game-sealing touchdown in the fourth quarter after the Wildcats were stymied for most of the game in a vintage, smashmouth Wilmington-Coal City battle.

“You have to give [Coal City] credit for slowing us down early,” said Wilmington head coach Jeff Reents. “They always defend our offense well. I can’t remember many Coal City versus Wilmington games that weren’t close like this one.”

