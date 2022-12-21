...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO
6 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow producing occasional white out
conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches,
most of the snow occurring Thursday. Winds gusting as high as
50 mph expected. Wind chill values of 25 to 35 below zero
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...From noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Falling or blowing snow may result in white out
conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel
extremely difficult. Power outages will also be possible as a
result of strong wind gusts to 50 mph. Roads will likely
quickly become ice covered as temperatures rapidly fall
Thursday afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25
to 35 below zero are likely Thursday night through Friday
night. Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
&&
Weather Alert
...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE
THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Storm Watch, west winds to 45 kt, occasionally to
50 kt, and significant waves to 7 ft, occasionally to 9 feet
possible. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, heavy freezing
spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater possible, which may
rapidly accumulate on vessels.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor, IL and Calumet
Harbor, IL to Gary, IN.
* WHEN...For the Storm Watch, from late Thursday night through
Friday evening. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, from late
Thursday night through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate
hazardous accumulation of ice on their vessel.
Mariners should prepare to remain in port and/or secure their
vessel for severe conditions before conditions deteriorate.
&&
Weather Alert
...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE
THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Storm Watch, west winds to 45 kt, occasionally to
50 kt, and significant waves to 7 ft, occasionally to 9 feet
possible. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, heavy freezing
spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater possible, which may
rapidly accumulate on vessels.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor, IL and Calumet
Harbor, IL to Gary, IN.
* WHEN...For the Storm Watch, from late Thursday night through
Friday evening. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, from late
Thursday night through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate
hazardous accumulation of ice on their vessel.
Mariners should prepare to remain in port and/or secure their
vessel for severe conditions before conditions deteriorate.
&&
Iroquois West senior Cannon Leonard, seated center, will continue his football career at the University of Iowa. Seated with Leonard, from left, are parents Jenny and Josh Leonard. Standing, from left, are sister Phylicity and brothers Clayton and Cort Leonard.
Some things will change for Iroquois West’s Cannon Leonard after Wednesday and some things won’t.
The consensus three-star recruit made it official, signing his letter of intent to continue his football career at Iowa. He’s following in the Big Ten footsteps of his older brother Clayton, who graduated from Iroquois West last year and redshirted at Illinois this season.
Cannon Leonard, who will play on the offensive side for the Hawkeyes, is coming off a season when he starred as a two-way lineman. He finished with 96 pancakes, 43 tackles, two sacks and an interception.
“I’m ready to go and I’m focused and I’m in the weight room,” Leonard said. “Now that I’ve officially signed, they can send out a workout program and a nutrition program.
“I’m gonna keep living my life as a high schooler, but it’s time to hone in and focus on the real goal here.”
Unlike a lot of Division I recruits who wind up specializing in their primary sport at some point in high school, Leonard will do three sports as long as he can.
He’s currently playing basketball and will throw the shot and discus when track season rolls around.
He can’t imagine any other way. Hoops has always had a hold on his heart. And at 6-foot-9 and 265 pounds, he figured his long-term future was on the hardwood as recently as two years ago.
“I thought I was gonna play college basketball somewhere until I finally opened my eyes and saw my football opportunities,” he said.
Leonard’s athleticism was on display last spring when he won a sixth-place medal in the Class 1A discus.
Quitting basketball and track was never an option.
“Iowa coaches told me that they think 100% I should keep playing these sports while I’m here because basketball keeps me athletic, it’s great for my footwork,” Leonard said. “... Discus and shot put is really good with footwork and my explosiveness.
“I like these sports. I’m going to keep playing them until I can’t.”
And then he’ll go off to play Big Ten football like his older brother.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.