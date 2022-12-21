Cannon Leonard

Iroquois West senior Cannon Leonard, seated center, will continue his football career at the University of Iowa. Seated with Leonard, from left, are parents Jenny and Josh Leonard. Standing, from left, are sister Phylicity and brothers Clayton and Cort Leonard.

 Submitted photo

Some things will change for Iroquois West’s Cannon Leonard after Wednesday and some things won’t.

The consensus three-star recruit made it official, signing his letter of intent to continue his football career at Iowa. He’s following in the Big Ten footsteps of his older brother Clayton, who graduated from Iroquois West last year and redshirted at Illinois this season.

Cannon Leonard, who will play on the offensive side for the Hawkeyes, is coming off a season when he starred as a two-way lineman. He finished with 96 pancakes, 43 tackles, two sacks and an interception.

Recommended for you