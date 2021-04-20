Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Snow this morning will mix with rain at times this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.