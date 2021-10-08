Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ SATURDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east central, north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&