HOOPESTON — Jace Pankey saw opportunity literally fall in front of him Thursday night when he and the Iroquois West football team looked to finish off Hoopeston in Thursday night's season opener on the road. 

And the three-year starting senior picked it up.

Pankey, an offensive and defensive lineman who wreaked havoc on the Cornjerkers' defensive line all night, recovered a muffed punt return in the closing minutes Thursday night — the second turnover the defense and special teams forced in the fourth quarter alone — to secure a 20-8 victory.

