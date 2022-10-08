Trystyn Schacht

Iroquois West’s Trystyn Schacht breaks through Central’s defense Friday night during the Raiders’ 39-32 victory over the Comets. 

CLIFTON — The Iroquois West football team became playoff eligible for the second-straight year Friday night after holding off Central 39-32 in a back and forth game between conference foes in Clifton. The Raiders ran for 352 yards in the road win.

“It feels great to get back in the win column,” said Iroquois West head coach Jason Thiele after breaking a two-game losing streak to improve to 5-2 on the year and 1-2 in the Vermilion Valley Conference North Division. “It’s great to be playoff eligible now. Obviously I’ll be more comfortable once we get the sixth to make it automatic."

The Raiders utilized their jumbo formation to open the game, using Trystyn Schacht under center to run the ball for 43 yards on the first three plays before Damian Melgoza capped off the drive with a one-yard touchdown plunge to go up 7-0.

