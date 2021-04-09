KANKAKEE — Bishop McNamara’s football team wanted to make the most of its home finale against Elmwood Park Friday and the Irish certainly did just that, taking less than two quarters to hang 40-plus points for the third straight week while the McNamara defense notched 10 sacks and generated great field position all night long by holding the Tigers to -62 yards in a 51-6 victory on Rich Zinanni Stadium at Memorial Field in Kankakee.
The Irish improved to 3-1 on the season and in the Metro Suburban Conference, and save for their 42-point fourth-quarter letdown against Wheaton Academy in their first game of the season, the Irish defense has been rock solid, allowing just 18 points the past three games, including Friday’s effort that saw them record 10 quarterback sacks, a large reason for the negative net yardage.
“We’ve been getting better at it all year long, obviously,” Irish coach Rich Zinanni said. “We did really well last week defensively and then this week it was the same thing again. We’re young, we’re fast and we really like to play.”
Offensively it was senior Manny Harris who did a little bit of everything in his first game since suffering an injury on opening night. Harris took his second carry, and the second Irish play from scrimmage, nine yards for a touchdown before later adding a 52-yard touchdown reception from Brady Bertrand and a 30-yard punt return touchdown.
“I’m really happy Manny Harris got to come back and play tonight,” Zinanni said. “We’ve had a lot of great football players here at Mac and he’s one of them.”
Harris was one of several seniors who made highlight plays in the first half, joined by Matthew Arseneau and Caleb Smith, who each had a pair of sacks, and Calin Wells, who had a pair of tackles for loss from his safety position.
In what is certainly the last home game of the season in a year without playoffs, sending the seniors out right was high on Zinanni’s agenda Friday.
“It’s different because there are no playoffs and this is the last home game,” Zinanni said. “We wanted to make sure our seniors got to play a lot and get some spotlight.”
But the Irish’s younger players were equally eager for the limelight Friday. Tony Phillips scored three rushing touchdowns for the third-straight game while classmate Jaydon Wright was the lead blocker for all four Irish rushing touchdowns from his fullback position and had a 53-yard, cross-field touchdown of his own called back for a facemask.
Wright has enjoyed his opportunities when he gets the ball, leading the team in rushing a week ago, but it’s blocking that the monstrous freshman really enjoys.
“I can walk my brothers into the endzone,” Wright said. “It’s a good feeling knowing you’ve got your brothers’ backs.”
STAT BOOK
Phillips tallied 125 yards and his three scores on just nine carries. Harris had three total offensive touches for 82 yards and two scores to go along with his punt return touchdown. Brady Bertrand was 2-for-3 for 78 yards with touchdown passes to Harris and Colton Provost. Brogan Bilyard had three sacks and Caden Martin had an interception.
UP NEXT
The Irish have an opening next week after rival Immaculate Conception had to postpone activities due to COVID-19. Zinanni said the Irish are looking for a last-minute replacement, but if they don’t find one, their season will end Friday, April 23 with a 7 p.m. contest at Wheaton St. Francis, who defeated the Irish 46-43 as time expired the last time the two foes met in 2019.
