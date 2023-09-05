As the hours drew closer to last Friday night’s kickoff at Herscher, marking the end of a 43-year regular season hiatus between them and the Tigers, the excitement and pregame emotion the Bishop McNamara football team would have presumably felt was absent.

In its place was silent heartbreak.

About three hours prior to the game, the Fightin’ Irish weren’t doing pregame walk-throughs, but instead walking through a wake for the brother of one of their brothers.

