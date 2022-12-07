Daily Journal staff report

Less than two weeks removed from the end of the end of the 2022 IHSA football season, which culminated with eight state championship games at the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium, the state’s prep athletic association announced Wednesday it would be returning to where the football state championships began nearly 50 years ago.

At Wednesday’s IHSA Board of Directors meeting, the board approved a contract to bring the IHSA Football State Finals back to Illinois State University’s Hancock Stadium in Normal from 2023-2027.

