Editor's Note: This story will continue to be updated.
10:48 p.m.: (8)Iroquois West will host (9)Monmouth United at 1 p.m. Saturday in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs.
9:56 p.m.: (9)Coal City will visit (8)Wheaton Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday for action in the northern half of the Class 4A field.
9:22: (13)Bishop McNamara's game at (4)Knoxville in Class 2A is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.
9 p.m.: (1)Wilmington will host (16)Julian at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Class 2A playoffs. In the Illinois 8-Man Football Association, (8)Milford-Cissna Park will host (9)Pawnee at 2 p.m. Saturday.
8:31 p.m.: Game times for the first week of the postseason are now beginning to be scheduled. Most games will be scheduled on Sunday. Check Monday's Daily Journal for a complete list of kickoff times.
8:28 p.m.: Kankakee is the final area team to be unveiled. The Kays earned the top seed in the southern half of the Class 5A field and will host (16) Carbondale.
8:20 p.m.: Coal City is the lone local Class 4A team. The Coalers are the nine-seed in the northern half of the Class 4A bracket and will visit (8) Wheaton Academy.
8:12 p.m.: Illinois Central Eight Conference rivals Reed-Custer and Peotone will meet in Braidwood in the first round, as the fourth-seeded Comets will host the 13-seed Blue Devils in the northern half of the Class 3A bracket.
8:11 p.m.: If the Comets can pull a 12-5 upset and the Fightin' Irish can pull the 13-4 upset, the two area stalwarts would meet in the second round. Three area hall-of-fame coaches are all in the northern half of the 2A bracket — Rich Zinanni (Bishop McNamara), Brian Spooner (Central) and Jeff Reents (Wilmington).
8:06 p.m.: Wilmington is the first local team to make an appearance, and the first undefeated team as well. The one-seed Wildcats will host (16) Julian. Also in the northern side, Momence will be an 11-seed and visit (6) Tremont. Central earned the 12-seed and will visit (5) Erie-Prophetstown and Bishop McNamara earned the 13-seed and will visit (4) Knoxville.
8:03 p.m.: The first local team has been unveiled, as Iroquois West earned the eight-seed in the northern half of the Class 1A bracket. The Raiders will host (9) Monmouth United.
7:58 p.m.: This fall's IHSA football playoff pairings are set to be unveiled at 8 p.m. tonight, with the 256 teams that will fill the eight 32-team classes already in place.
Nine area teams qualified for the postseason, as did Milford-Cissna Park in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association, where the Bearcats drew the eighth seed in the 16-seed field and will host Pawnee in the first round.
Kankakee and Wilmington will have premier seeding with 9-0 records, while Reed-Custer's 8-1 record will give the Comets a high draw in their first playoff appearance in 12 years.
It's been 15 years since Iroquois West last made a playoff appearance, but the Raiders are back in the field after a 7-2 campaign. Vermilion Valley Conference North champs Momence, Central and Coal City will be playoff teams after finishing 6-3. Peotone and Bishop McNamara both finished 5-4 and made the field.
