Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the following areas, in Illinois, Eastern Will, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Livingston, Northern Will, Southern Cook and Southern Will. In northwest Indiana, Benton, Jasper, Lake IN, Newton and Porter. * From Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. * Moderate to heavy rain will result in widespread rainfall totals of 1.5 to 4 inches, with localized amounts over 4 inches possible. * Flash flooding on some area roads is possible. Area rivers and creeks are expected to rise and these rises may be swift in places. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means rapid-onset flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Flash flooding is a dangerous situation. Persons with interests along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&