Kankakee's Jyaire Hill leaps to avoid a fallen teammate during the Kays' game at Nazareth Academy in August.
As college football teams around the nation prepare for Bowl season and transition from 2022 into the 2023 season, future high school players continue making their decisions as to where they'll spend the next four-plus years of their lives, including a pair of area athletes seen as two of the top prospective recruits around.
Kankakee's Jyaire Hill and Iroquois West's Cannon Leonard both announced via their respective Twitter pages on Monday that they are both holding their signing day ceremonies Wednesday afternoon.
Hill, a consensus four-star recruit and the second-ranked Class of 2023 recruit in the state as a defensive back and all-around athlete, remains the state's top uncommitted prospect, but released a list of five schools he will be deciding between when he holds his ceremony at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Kankakee High School.
Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Purdue and Missouri were the five schools Hill listed in the graphic he shared for his signing day. Out of his five remaining schools, only Florida, Illinois and Missouri were included in Hill's initial top 10 list he released last month.
Last week, Purdue hired former Illinois defensive coordinator and one of the school's top recruiters, Ryan Walters, to be the next head coach for the Boilermakers. Hill received his offer from Kentucky less than a month ago, after the release of his initial top 10. Major recruiting services 247 Sports, On3 and Rivals all predicted Hill to commit to the University of Michigan.
When Hill was named to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, which was held Saturday, last month, he told the Daily Journal at his All-American ceremony that he was taking as much time and energy as he needed to ensure he would end up at the perfect place.
“It’s like a child,” Hill said of his recruitment. “You’ve got to make sure everything is 100%, everything is stable and that you’re making the right choice.”
Hill was named to his second-straight Daily Journal All-Area this team and was named an All-Southland Athletic Conference selection for the third-straight year, including the conference Defensive Player of the Year award. He was also named as a special mention to the Champaign News-Gazzette's All-State team that's comprised of players from all eight classes and was selected to the aforementioned U.S. Army Bowl.
He had 42 total tackles (five for loss), three forced fumbles, three interceptions, two sacks, 186 receiving yards, 129 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns for the Kays this fall.
While Hill's future college remains one of the most intriguing mysteries in the national recruiting circuit, Leonard has been committed to the University of Iowa since he gave his verbal commitment June 23, a day after the Hawkeyes officially offered him a scholarship.
He will now make that commitment with a ceremony at Iroquois West at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
"“I had a visit there in the fall on a gameday visit and I liked everything I saw,” Leonard told the Daily Journal after his verbal commitment. “Getting back [in June] on an unofficial visit to meet with the staff, see players go through workouts and see the facilities, it really feels like a place where I can fit in.
“I can work in their system really well and they can develop me.”
Leonard, a conensus three-star recruit at offensive line, earned his second-straight Daily Journal All-Area selection and All-Vermilion Valley Conference selections this year, earning All-Iroquois County honors in each of the past two seasons as well. He was also named an Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 1A All-State selection.
The offensive and defensive lineman, who will play on the offensive side at Iowa, had 96 pancakes, 43 tackles, four quarterback hurries, two sacks, an interception and a receiving touchdown this year as the anchor for a Raiders offensive line that blocked for 2,338 rushing yards as a team.
Leonard's older brother, Clayton, redshirted his freshman season as an offensive lineman for the University of Illinois this season.
