As college football teams around the nation prepare for Bowl season and transition from 2022 into the 2023 season, future high school players continue making their decisions as to where they'll spend the next four-plus years of their lives, including a pair of area athletes seen as two of the top prospective recruits around.

Kankakee's Jyaire Hill and Iroquois West's Cannon Leonard both announced via their respective Twitter pages on Monday that they are both holding their signing day ceremonies Wednesday afternoon.

