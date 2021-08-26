When Dan Wetzel was a young child, he and his older brother, Gary, spent tons of weekend hours watching their oldest brother, Tom, play football at Herscher High School.
That’s what got a young Wetzel into football, a game he quickly fell in love with and a game that reciprocated that love.
After it took him down to Southern Illinois University, football brought Wetzel back to town. He eventually found himself back at his alma mater since the turn of the century as a PE teacher and coach. Since then he has raised a family, made nine playoff appearances and became an Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Famer, all as a Herscher Tiger.
“I’ve really been blessed,” Wetzel said. “I feel like a lucky man to be where I wanted to be; a lot of people don’t get that chance and to also do what they’re passionate about.”
By the time he got to high school and began playing for fellow IHSFCA Hall-of-Famer Dean Cappell, Wetzel’s passion for football wasn’t matched in the classroom. After struggling in school as an underclassman, Wetzel became motivated to hit the books after Cappell told him he had the potential to play college football.
It paid off, as the all-state football player and discus thrower was also an honor roll as a junior and senior, helping him get into Southern Illinois after he graduated from Herscher in 1981.
“It turns out I needed football more than it needed me, and it got me to where I am today,” Wetzel said. “I’m thankful to those coaches that kept me on the straight and narrow.”
He stuck around for a brief time in the area as an assistant coach at Carbondale High after his graduation from SIU, but quickly came back to Kankakee and worked as an assistant coach at Bradley-Bourbonnais while he taught at Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee.
Wetzel eventually got the PE teacher’s job at Kankakee, where he got his first head football coaching experience in 1998. After a two-win season in his first year, Wetzel guided the Kays to back-to-back playoff appearances in 1999 and 2000, going a combined 16-5 over those two seasons.
“We were very talented and their families were great,” Wetzel said. “We only had like 23 kids but they were warriors and it was a great experience at Kankakee, so I was glad I went there and had that experience.”
Despite the success he was having at Kankakee, the opportunity to return home to Herscher after the 2000-01 school year was too much to pass up. He began teaching there at the turn of the century and was co-head coach with fellow hall-of-famer John Wakey for a year before taking over the reins himself.
“I really felt like this was the place I wanted to be ...,” Wetzel said. “I knew Herscher was a football community and there would be a ton of support, I knew a lot of people here, growing up in Limestone and Herscher, so the support system was great. It was just a matter of keeping it going.”
During Wetzel’s Tigers tenure, Herscher has had two runs of at least four-straight playoff appearances. The first came from 2007-2010, a span that saw the Tigers go 25-16, with three of those wins coming in the postseason. It was also a stretch in which both of his daughters, Kayla and Abigail, became students at Herscher High.
“It was neat with my daughters here because it was all their friends playing, the community was behind them and Fridays before the game at school, all you could talk about was football,” Wetzel said. “And meeting Friday night at Seebach Stadium, it doesn’t get much better than that.”
A five-year playoff span stretched from 2014-18 and concluded with a run through the Class 3A field in 2018 that began as a 5-4 bubble team and ended in a semifinal trip.
“That was a really enjoyable season, to go 5-4 and have that run with those kids,” Wetzel said. “For them to open their eyes and see how good they could be, they noticed that at the right time.”
The Tigers finished 2-3 during the shortened spring season last fall and will enter this fall in a deeply crowded Illinois Central Eight Conference field.
His players have said they want to send Wetzel out on as high a note as they can, but the wins and losses were never what mattered to a man who credits the game of football with making him who he is today.
“Football led me to the path of being able to be a teacher and see the difference you can make in kids’ lives ...,” Wetzel said. “I was able to give back as a coach and help others who were once in a situation I found myself in.”
