Coal City 41, Manteno 7
The Coalers remain perfect at 6-0 this season following a comfortable win over the Panthers at home.
Daniel Jezik was electric for Coal City in the Illinois Central Eight Conference rout. He piled up a whopping 235 yards and two touchdowns 22 carries and one reception for 16 yards.
Coalers quarterback Payton Hutchings completed five of his nine passing attempts for 63 yards, including a 15 yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Asa Cooper. Cooper was Coal City's leading receiver, hauling in three catches for 40 yards and a score.
Caleb Borkenhagen was 8-for-21 under center for Manteno with 137 yards and one interception. Luke Trepanier caught six passes for 108 yards in the loss, which dropped the Panthers to 2-4 overall and 0-2 in conference play this season.
Wilmington 49, Herscher 7
The Wildcats' record is still unblemished after a commanding rout of Herscher at home in Wilmington.
Of their 420 yards of total offense, 405 of them were gained on the ground in the victory.
Trey Shaw and Jake Rodawold eclipsed the century mark on the ground and Keaton Hopwood came up just six yards shy of the milestone, as well.
Shaw picked up 137 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, Rodawold ran for 116 and two scores on 12 touches and Hopwood's 94 yards on the ground came via just three carries, including a 78 yard touchdown sprint in the second quarter.
Rodawold also snagged the Wildcats' lone passing completion on a 15 yard touchdown toss from Hopwood in the third.
Herscher quarterback Blake Holm was 15-for-30 for 183 yards and a touchdown in the loss. His primary target was Cam Berns, who caught seven passes for 75 yards and a touchdown.
Wilmington improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in Illinois Central Eight Conference play with the victory, while Herscher dropped to 1-5 overall and 0-3 in the conference.
Dwight 52, Momence 28
There are no more winless teams in the area following the Trojans' convincing takedown of Momence at home in Dwight.
Carson Crouch came up big for Dwight in its first win of the season by rushing for three touchdowns, catching a fourth and throwing for a fifth. He finished up with 114 yards rushing on 19 carries, a 51 yard touchdown pass to Will Bergstrom and a reciprocal 21 yard touchdown catch on a pass from Bergstrom.
Jhett Anderson led Momence with 62 yards rushing on 13 carries and a 2-for-5 day passing for 43 yards, including a 27 yard touchdown pass to Derek Petkunas.
Bergstrom was the leading rusher for Dwight with 125 yards on nine carries and Daniel Gutierrez rushed for 66 yards on eight carries and scored two touchdowns.
Momence and Dwight are both 1-5 overall and 1-3 in the Sangamon Valley Conference this season.
Milford-Cissna Park 78, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 36
The Bearcats continued their eight-man rampage in a barn-burner at home against the Falcons.
Penn Stoller rushed for nearly 300 yards, scored four touchdowns and threw for a fifth in the rout. He amassed 292 yards on 16 touches and went 3-for-7 through the air for 67 yards and a TD strike to Angel Salinas.
Nick Allen also rushed for four touchdowns for MCP. He piled up 188 yards on the ground on 13 carries. Salinas rushed for 98 yards and a score on nine attempts.
The Bearcats remain unbeaten at 6-0 overall and 2-0 in conference play.
Lisle 49, Reed-Custer 6
Reed-Custer got on the board first with an 11 yard touchdown pass from Dylan Garrelts to Blake Foster to take an early lead, but Lisle responded with 49 unanswered in an Illinois Central Eight Conference loss for the Comets.
Garrelts was 8-for-19 through the air for 53 yards one touchdown and one interception, while leading R-C on the ground with 47 yards rushing on 11 carries.
The loss drops the Comets' overall record to 1-5 and their conference standing to 0-4.
Peotone 33, Streator 14
The Blue Devils improved to 5-1 and 3-1 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a strong showing in the second half on Friday.
Ben Balmer led the way for Peotone with 158 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. Max Gesswein only threw four passes, but completed two of them for a total of 54 yards, with both completions going as touchdown passes to Henry Chadraba.
