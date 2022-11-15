Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Neal May changes direction after shirking a Lockport defender during the Boilermakers’ home game on Sept. 10. May, who led the area with 923 receiving yards, was named to the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 7A All-State team Tuesday.
Reed-Custer’s Jace Christian leaps to catch a touchdown pass during this season's game against Wilmington. Christian was named an Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 3A All-State selection Tuesday.
Wilmington’s Colin James carries the ball on a play during this season’s game against Coal City. James was named a member of the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 2A All-State team Tuesday.
Iroquois West's Jace Pankey (77) and Cannon Leonard (75) attempt to deflect a pass from Hoopeston's Anthony Zamora during this season's game in Hoopeston. Leonard was named to the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 1A All-State team Tuesday.
A quartet of area football players were named first-team Illinois High School Football Coaches Association All-State selections and another handful were named honorable mentions Tuesday.
Bradley-Bourbonnais senior wide receiver and defensive back Neal May was named a Class 7A all-state member after catching 63 passes for an area-best 924 yards and nine touchdowns. May also ran for a touchdown, returned a punt for a touchdown and had an interception. His selection in Class 7A is the highest first-team selection in the area since former BBCHS quarterback Morion Burtis was also a first-team selection in 2016.
May’s teammate, junior quarterback Ethan Kohl, was named an honorable mention in Class 7A. Kohl led the area with 2,076 passing yards and was third in the area with 21 passing touchdowns. He also ran for a team-high six touchdowns.
In Class 3A, Reed-Custer senior running back and linebacker Jace Christian earned a first-team nod. The Comets’ leading tackler (53 total, 41 solo) also led all 11-man area players with 19 rushing touchdowns and paced the backfield with 859 rushing yards (10th in the area, eighth-most in the 11-man area) on 64 carries. He added 96 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns, 13 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Christian’s teammate, Comets senior quarterback Jake McPherson, earned honorable mention status in Class 3A. McPherson was third in the area with 1,343 passing yards and second with 24 passing touchdowns on 84-for-113 passing. McPherson also had 75 carries for 821 yards (11th in the area, ninth amongst 11-man teams) and 9 touchdowns.
Peotone senior linebacker and running back Dawson Piper earned honorable mention honors as well in Class 3A. Piper had 74 tackles to lead the team and a fumble recovery defensively to go along with 590 yards and seven touchdowns on 156 carries.
Wilmington’s Colin James, who was the area’s 11-man rushing leader with 1,366 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 142 carries, earned Class 2A all-state honors as a senior. James added five catches for 122 yards and a touchdown offensively. Defensively, he had 30 total tackles, one for loss, 16 pass break-ups, three forced fumbles and an interception.
James’ top blocker, Wilmington senior offensive and defensive lineman Kade Hopwood, was named a Class 2A honorable mention after leading the Wildcats’ backfield to 2,770 rushing yards and 45 touchdowns.
Central senior quarterback and defensive back Luke Shoven was also a Class 2A honorable mention. Shoven led the area with 27 passing touchdowns and was second with 1,843 yards on 126-for-227 passing. He also had 199 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
Iroquois West senior offensive and defensive lineman Cannon Leonard was named an all-stater in Class 1A. The University of Iowa commit helped the Raiders amass 2,388 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns. Leonard had 43 tackles, two sacks, a fumble recovery and a touchdown reception.
Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.
