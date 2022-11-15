A quartet of area football players were named first-team Illinois High School Football Coaches Association All-State selections and another handful were named honorable mentions Tuesday.

Bradley-Bourbonnais senior wide receiver and defensive back Neal May was named a Class 7A all-state member after catching 63 passes for an area-best 924 yards and nine touchdowns. May also ran for a touchdown, returned a punt for a touchdown and had an interception. His selection in Class 7A is the highest first-team selection in the area since former BBCHS quarterback Morion Burtis was also a first-team selection in 2016.

May’s teammate, junior quarterback Ethan Kohl, was named an honorable mention in Class 7A. Kohl led the area with 2,076 passing yards and was third in the area with 21 passing touchdowns. He also ran for a team-high six touchdowns.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

