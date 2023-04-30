Seven years ago, Dylan Deatherage helped pave the way to Bishop McNamara's 2016 IHSA Football Class 3A State championship game as the top dog on an offensive line that blocked for current NFL running back Jonathan Ward.
And after this weekend, Deatherage now joins Ward as members of the most prestigious football fraternity.
Deatherage, a 2017 Bishop McNamara graduate who went on to an accolade-filled and honorable career at Western Michigan University., signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent at the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft on Sunday.
"Complete joy" is the feeling Deatherage said he felt when he was surrounded by his friends, family and fiance, Bailee Hull, when he made his deal official with the Texans Saturday evening.
"It just felt like I was at peace because I was able to see the hard work and all the sacrifices not only my parents made, but also that I had to make for my football career pay off," Deatherage said. "Academics and everything with that, staying the course, putting my head down and grinding got me to the chance I got today and I have the chance to be on an NFL roster because of it.
"Because of hard work and dedication I was able to make my childhood ream come true."
Thanks to a redshirt year in 2017 and the extra year all NCAA student-athletes were provided during the COVID-19 pandemic, Deatherage spent six years as a Bronco and made the most of it, earning a starting job on the interior of the Western Michigan offensive line near the end of his redshirt freshman in 2018 and holding it through the end of his redshirt senior season this past fall.
On the field, Deatherage — who is most comfortable at guard and signed as one but has shown a knack for success at every spot on the line — helped the Broncos to a pair bowl appearances in 2019 (Servpro First Responders Bowl) and 2021 (Quick Lane Bowl), a top-10 scoring offense in 2020 and back-to-back 1,000 yards for running back Sean Taylor in 2021 and 2022.
Off of it, he was a three-time Mid-American-Conference All-Academic pick, named a member of the National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society and was a 2022 national semifinalst for the NFF's Campbell Trophy, a college football award bestowed upon the one player who best displays the combination of academics, community service and on-field success.
"I think if you look at my accolades, not only do you see I'm a very intelligent person, I graduated with a biomedical science degree and I understand what it takes to study a playbook, being able to sense blitzes, watch tendencies," Deatherage said. "I was able to take my schooling and translate it to understand how football works.
"I think the big thing is you can see I'm a very consistent person and whatever I’m involved in I give 100 percent."
In the eyes of Deatherage's high school coach, Rich Zinanni, as Deatherage continued to both physically and mentally develop at the college level, the chance of the NFL calling continued to grow.
"Obviously there are so many things that make up a player that is talented enough to go to the NFL," Zinanni said. "Size is one and he has that, but he also has the intangibles and is a very smart kid.
"When I saw he became a workout warrior and took over as a leader at WMU, and that he played different positions, that’s when and why I knew he’d be valuable."
On Deatherage's path to the NFL, particularly as he got on to college and through his draft preparation, he was hit with loss. His former WMU teammate, Jamal Williams, was shot and killed by police in Munster, Ind., in 2020 while being evaluated as a psychiatric patient in a Munster hospital. And as Deatherage was preparing and training for the draft in Denver in January, his grandfather, Russell Martens, died.
When the Texans called and offered him his contract Saturday, Deatherage said he felt the support in the room from his former teammate and his "Papa Russ" just as much as he did from the people who were physically in the room with him.
"Not only to do it in their honor, but their support from heaven, you could just feel it," Deatherage said. "...You do it for your supporting cast, your family, for more than yourself."
Now Deatherage is a member of a Texans organization that perhaps the biggest headlines in the draft when they followed their selection of Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the second overall pick by trading with the Arizona Cardinals for the third overall pick to select Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson.
And as a member of the Texans, Deatherage is now currently divisional rivals with his former high school teammate, Ward, a running back with the Tennessee Titans, an AFC South division rival of Houston's.
Not only is Deatherage looking forward to the opportunity to see his friend and former teammate on an NFL field, but he's also already looking ahead to the opportunity to see a third member of the Fightin' Irish's 2016 team get a crack at the NFL next year in Minnesota wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell, who declared and then rescinded his name from the 2022 draft and received a medical redshirt after suffering a season-ending injury last fall.
"I know John Ward's up there now, so it will be awesome when I see John," Deatherage said. "I think the crazy thing is on that 2016 team you had me, John and Chris — two guys in the NFL and one guy who is on his way, and if he didn't have his injury last year, would no doubt have been in the same draft class as me.
"It's special to see the three of us taking our God-given abilities and making the most out of our situations."
