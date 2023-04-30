Seven years ago, Dylan Deatherage helped pave the way to Bishop McNamara's 2016 IHSA Football Class 3A State championship game as the top dog on an offensive line that blocked for current NFL running back Jonathan Ward.

And after this weekend, Deatherage now joins Ward as members of the most prestigious football fraternity.

Deatherage, a 2017 Bishop McNamara graduate who went on to an accolade-filled and honorable career at Western Michigan University., signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent at the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft on Sunday.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

