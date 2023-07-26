Tim Hamilton still remembers the childhood memories he made at Gilman High School watching his father, Marvin, lead the football program five-plus decades ago. He remembers the memories he made at Gilman as a player before he graduated in 1977 and the memories made once Gilman became Iroquois West, where he was a longtime assistant under hall-of-fame coach John Boma.
And now, it’s Hamilton’s turn to lead the Raiders.
After being named as the replacement for Jason Thiele, who resigned after last season, Hamilton was hired in March to return to the football program in a role he’s dreamed of for decades. And on Monday, he and his staff and players unofficially kicked off the 2023 season with the start of their summer camp.
“I always wanted to try and be the head coach but the door never opened until now,” Hamilton said. “It was the right time.”
Hamilton spent roughly 12 years as an assistant with Boma in the 1990s and early 2000s and spent a year on staff with RJ Haines in 2002-03. The Raiders won the IHSA Class 2A state title in 2003-04, with Thiele a key player on the team’s defense.
As Thiele returned to his alma mater the past three seasons, he compiled a 16-11 record that included a 15-6 mark the past two seasons and back-to-back Class 1A playoff appearances, the former of which broke a 15-year playoff drought.
While some of the faces will be different — primarily the graduation of current University of Iowa offensive lineman Cannon Leonard and running backs and linebackers Trystan Schacht and John Ahlden — Hamilton hopes the recent momentum can continue to carry into the start of his tenure.
“We just want to build on the success they’ve had the past couple years,” Hamilton said. “Our goal is to go as far as we can and that will be our goal every year.
“It is nice to come off a couple successful seasons and the kids know how to win.”
Early on Hamilton said he’s been most impressed with his group of linemen in the trenches, but as he and the staff continue to learn their players, they’ll continue to evaluate what kind of offense and defense to run, citing adaptability to each year’s roster as one of the most important things he learned while coaching under Boma.
“Iroquois West has been known primarily for ball control and running the ball,” Hamilton said. “I’m not saying that’s something we won’t do, but you always have to focus around the talent that you have, and that will probably dictate what we do going forward.”
With the start of official football practices coming in less than two weeks on Aug. 7 and the first games less than a month away — the Raiders will open the season with a home tilt at John Boma Field against Hoopeston Aug. 25 — Hamilton knows there’s not much time left before he takes the familiar sideline again with his new title.
But not only does he have familiarity with the program that he literally grew up in, but Hamilton has also quickly gained familiarity with the players, crediting them for immense dedication to their craft over the offseason.
“I was really impressed with our weight room and the amount of kids who showed up to the weight program this winter and spring, and it’s kind of carried over,” Hamilton said. “They’re excited for a new coaching staff just as we’re excited to work with the kids.”