Tim Hamilton still remembers the childhood memories he made at Gilman High School watching his father, Marvin, lead the football program five-plus decades ago. He remembers the memories he made at Gilman as a player before he graduated in 1977 and the memories made once Gilman became Iroquois West, where he was a longtime assistant under hall-of-fame coach John Boma.

And now, it’s Hamilton’s turn to lead the Raiders.

After being named as the replacement for Jason Thiele, who resigned after last season, Hamilton was hired in March to return to the football program in a role he’s dreamed of for decades. And on Monday, he and his staff and players unofficially kicked off the 2023 season with the start of their summer camp.

