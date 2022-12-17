The 2023 Illinois Shrine Game will once again be well-represented at the local level.

Five 2022 Daily Journal All-Area players, along with Wilmington football coach Jeff Reents, will participate in the 2023 Illinois Shrine Game, a charity high school football all-star game held annually in Bloomington.

“What a great honor,” Reents said of his first-ever selection to be named a head coach for the Illinois Shrine Game. “I’ve been involved in the game twice before, but never as a head coach.

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

Recommended for you