Class 5A
(11)Mt. Vernon (5-4) at (6)Kankakee (7-2)
Game time: 3 p.m. Saturday
Players to watch: RB Demere Turner, OT Marques Easley
Preview: The Kays enter the 2022 postseason as one of the favorites to reach Champaign for this year’s Class 5A title game, but they’re also entering the postseason off of a loss and looking to get back on track. Turner will be the first in a crowded backfield to see touches Saturday and will look to get the offense off to a sizzling start, utilizing a big offensive line that includes Easley, a 6-foot-7, 300-pound junior tackle who has begun picking up scholarship offers from the likes of Boston College, Minnesota, Missouri and Nebraska. They’d surely like to get the passing game going a bit more and more every week of the playoffs, but they also won’t mind using their stable of running backs and intimidating defense if it means a victory on Saturday. The Kays have grand plans for this fall, but they’ll need to get past a tough Rams team first and foremost.
Pick: Kankakee 27, Mt. Vernon 14
Class 4A
(9)East Alton-Wood River (6-3) at (8)Coal City (6-3)
Game time: 2 p.m. Saturday
Players to watch: OL/DL Michael Gonzalez, RB/DB Landin Benson
Preview: Buckle up your chinstraps for this physical matchup between two teams who will look to impose their will in the trenches, pick up first downs on the ground and chew up time of possession in this eight-nine south bracket matchup. The Coalers are winners of five of their last six and saw the passing game come to life with 250 yards and four touchdowns from Braden Reilly against Streator last week, but the Coalers know Saturday’s matchup of two run-heavy offenses will have to involve plenty of Landin Benson and will-imposing play up front. The Coalers are tough to beat at home, where the defense always shines brighter, but they’ll have their work cut out for them against Seth Slayden and his 1,519 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.
Pick: Coal City 24, East Alton-Wood River 14
Class 3A
(15)Carver (5-3) at (2)Reed-Custer (9-0)
Game time: 2 p.m. Saturday
Players to watch: RB/OLB Josh Bohac, OL/DL Matt Gereaux
Preview: The Comets have seen their season go as good as they could have hoped up to this point, dominating the regular season with an Illinois Central Eight Conference title and a 9-0 record that saw all nine games decided by 40 or more points. That sizzling offense should figure to keep the heat on this weekend in front of the Braidwood faithful, with offensive linemen like Gereaux keeping quarterback Jake McPherson upright to lead this lethal offense. The defensive side of the ball hasn’t gotten the attention it deserves in wake of the offense’s dominance, but Bohac’s move from defensive back to outside linebacker this fall has been one of the reasons why they’ve been so great, allowing just one rushing touchdown during the regular season.
Pick: Reed-Custer 56, Carver 0
(16)Peotone (5-4) at (1)Princeton (9-0)
Game time: 6 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: RB/LB Dylan Sroka, QB/DB James Kuypers
Preview: The Blue Devils are back for their fourth trip in the past five postseasons, but they’ll begin their journey this fall with a tall task in the undefeated champions of the Three Rivers Conference. Running back Augie Christiansen (805 yards, 15 touchdowns) and quarterback Teegan Davis (678 yards, 14 touchdowns) can both get it done on the ground, but Davis is also a tremendous passer, as evidenced by his 1,228 passing yards and 15 touchdowns that have come without an interception. The Blue Devils have the rushing attack they’ll need to keep the ball away for chunks of time, with Sroka leading that call, but Kuypers and the passing game will need to hit on some big plays if the Blue Devils want to stay stride-for-stride with a Princeton program with plans on spending Thanksgiving weekend in Champaign.
Pick: Princeton 28, Peotone 14
Class 2A
(14)Chicago Christian (5-4) at (3)Wilmington (8-1)
Game time: 6 p.m. Saturday
Players to watch: TE/DB/K/P Reid Juster, RB/DB Kyle Farrell
Preview: The area’s lone defending state champion begins its title defense with a home title in front of its dedicated fanbase, with plans of beginning that defense with authority. Everyone in the state knows the Wildcats will lean on wingbacks Colin James and Farrell to get their offense going, but not many in the state know how to stop that from happening. Expect the two talented backs to have every opportunity to flourish early on, with Juster’s recent receiving uptick providing a pass-game component of the Wilmington offense that keeps defenses from loading the box. Defensively, the Wildcats are as tough to score on at their place as anyone, even for a Knights offense that’s scored at least five touchdowns in three of their last four games.
Pick: Wilmington 35, Chicago Christian 14
(11)Central (6-3) at (6)Downs Tri-Valley (7-2)
Game time: 2 p.m. Saturday
Players to watch: QB/S Luke Shoven, WR/S Matthew Luhrsen
Preview: The Comets are in their familiar spot of the Class 2A playoff field, but their first-round matchup will be one of the toughest tests in the northern bracket’s first round. The Vikings were Class 2A semifinalists a year ago, having their season ended in Wilmington, a place they’d love to return to in the second round this year. But they’ll have to get past a high-powered Comets team that feature’s the area’s passing touchdown leader in Shoven (25 touchdowns, 1,790 yards) and receiving touchdown leader in Luhrsen (14 touchdowns, 666 yards). The passing game will be what the Vikings try and stop first, but if they give too much attention to Luhrsen out wide, playmakers like Tristan Schmidt or running back Jayce Meier will be ready to handle the call. The Comets will want to make this one a shootout and could find themselves in one of the highest-scoring first-round matchups in the state.
Pick: Tri-Valley 45, Central 35
Class 1A
(11)Dakota (5-4) at (6)Iroquois West (7-2)
Game time: 1:30 p.m. Saturday
Players to watch: RB/LB Trystyn Schacht, OL/DL Cort Leonard
Preview: The Raiders are in what’s becoming a familiar position again in the playoff field, making their second-straight playoff appearance after a 15-year drought. Like last year, Schacht is one of the biggest reasons Iroquois West is playoff-bound, eclipsing the 1,000-yard rushing mark last week. He’ll be active early and often once again Saturday. He’s joined by John Ahlden to form a formidable backfield duo, one that will look to match and exceed the output of the Indians’ two-headed attack of Adrian Arellano and Thomas Bowman. Both teams will look to establish their tone on the ground first, but the Indians and quarterback Kaidyn Niedermeier has also averaged just over 100 yards per game as a passer. His 11 touchdowns do come with seven interceptions, and if the Raiders have their pass defense as improved as they think it could be, that could end up being the difference Saturday.
Pick: Iroquois West 28, Dakota 21
Illinois 8-Man Football Association
(13)Ashton Franklin Center (6-3) at (4)Milford-Cissna Park (7-2)
Game time: 2 p.m. Saturday
Players to watch: OL/LB Max Cook, TE/LB Chase Clutteur
Preview: The Bearcats found themselves in what was seen as a potential state championship matchup with Decatur Lutheran last week. After a 54-40 loss, the Bearcats now know where they stand against the top seed for the I8FA postseason, and also could meet the Lions in the second quarterfinals now after the seeding process finished. But before they set their sights on a trip back to Decatur, the Bearcats will have to win their first-round game against a Raiders team that enters the playoffs on a four-game winning streak. The senior-heavy Bearcats have relied on electric junior Tyler Neukomm to pace the team with an area-best 1,520 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns. Cook, Beans King and Luke Trumann are the three seniors providing most of the blocking up front for Neukomm while Clutteur is one of the unquestioned leaders on defense.
Pick: Milford-Cissna Park 42, Ashton Franklin Center 21
