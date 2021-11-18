When Kankakee’s football team faced a 22-7 deficit against Marion in the IHSA Class 5A quarterfinals last weekend, it was the largest deficit the Kays had faced all year and one of the few moments during which the record-setting Kays had been tested.
They answered by taking a 28-22 lead by halftime and then overcoming a late deficit when quarterback Tomele Staples scored a touchdown with a minute left to help give the Kays a 44-38 lead they held onto after defensive back Nazir Hill sealed the deal with an interception.
That entire time, Staples said the Kays were able to keep their composure, thanks to their head coach, Derek Hart.
“His attitude helps me the most — just how calm he stays, no matter the situation,” Staples said of his head coach. “Going down 22-7, we were on the sidelines, calm, knowing we could come back and win the game.”
With that win, the Kays have improved their school-best record to 12-0 and will host Morton at 3 p.m. Saturday in a semifinal game. A win would send the team to the school’s first-ever football state championship game.
The season has been the next step in the three-year tenure of Hart, who has amassed a 25-4 record thus far, including helping guide the program to its first-ever Southland Athletic Conference title this fall.
But for Hart, the Kays have reached their peak status because of the people on the field, not the ones on the sidelines.
“The longer you’re in a culture like we have, the better it will get as it goes along,” Hart said. “Those guys [who] have been here for all three years have been a big piece in leading us in the right direction.
“It’s so much easier having a player-led team instead of a coach-led team,” he added. “It’s a much better thing for that culture.”
Nine members of this year’s team, including Staples, defensive linemen Marques Covington and Joseph Shannon, linebacker Nick Hall, defensive back DeLeon King, wide receivers Pierre Allen and Christian Whallum and offensive linemen Steven Young and Tre Campbell were on the varsity roster in Hart’s first season, a 2019 season in which the Kays went 9-2 and saw their season end with a heartbreaking 22-18 loss at Mascoutah in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.
“I was here two years ago when we lost to Mascoutah in a very, very close game, so I know how quickly it can turn around,” senior and three-year starting linebacker Hall said. “I know how it feels to lose, and it’s not a good feeling, so we’re just trying to work hard and win it all.”
Covington, a defensive end and another three-year starter on a Kays defense allowing just 12.3 points per game this fall, said the 2019 exit was heavy on their minds as they rallied against Marion last weekend.
“Thinking about it helped us get through it when we were down. ... I’ve preached to the young guys it’s one and done [in the playoffs],” Covington said. “Most importantly, have fun, but take it serious[ly] because you could be done in a day, and that undefeated record doesn’t matter when it’s one and done.”
Covington isn’t the only member of the Kays defensive line who has been there for three years. Shannon, a defensive tackle who also spends some time on the offensive line, said the team is beginning to enjoy the fruits of their three-year labor.
“It’s all hard work,” Shannon said. “We’ve been preparing for this, and now we’re doing what we thought we were going to do.”
The lone three-year starter on the offensive side of the ball is Young, a junior who already has familiarized himself with just about every spot on the line. As he’s become a focal vocal point of leadership on the offense, Young remembered what he endured when he was in the varsity trenches as a freshman.
“When I was a freshman I kind of got bullied a little bit; being a small guy, people used to push me around like some little kid, and I didn’t want that for anyone else,” Young said. “I took over being a leader, making sure the freshmen were getting up to speed and just treating them with respect like I wanted to be treated with respect.”
He’s been joined by Campbell and left tackle Malik Dozier as anchors on an offensive line that has blocked for the three-headed rushing attack of Nate Hill, Jyaire Hill and Demere Turner while also giving Staples plenty of time to lead the area with 1,841 yards and 26 touchdowns. Allen has been the recipient of 1,029 of those yards and 15 of those touchdowns, two of the six school records he set this year.
After learning from him as a sophomore and then splitting time at quarterback with now-graduated Tyjuane Stewart, whom he credits for helping him grow, last spring, Staples finally had the signal-caller position to himself all fall.
“It was definitely worth the wait,” Staples said. “It was rough my first two-three years, sitting here, feeling like I could play, but it’s all paid off now, and we’re making school history.”
No team is complete without special teams play, something that traditionally has plagued Kankakee teams of the past, including in that 2019 loss to Mascoutah. But with steady kicking from senior Isacc Stipp, who has drilled 45 of his 49 extra-point attempts, and Jyaire Hill’s five punt and kickoff return touchdowns, that hasn’t been the case for the Kays in 2021.
“Three years ago, when we got beat at Mascoutah, we got beat because of special teams,” Hart said. “The past two years, it’s been a point of emphasis special teams-wise.
“Having a kicker like Isaac, who’s reliable, and a kid who can return like Jyaire, and as a core, we’ve just gotten a lot more disciplined on special teams.”
With all three phases of their game complete, the Kays are now just four quarters away from a state championship game appearance, something they’ve had their eyes set on since they ended the spring season that didn’t have any playoffs.
“Ever since April all of our guys have wanted it,” Young said. “The seniors have motivated us for months, telling us to just go get a ring. Everybody’s hungry, and everybody wants it so bad.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.