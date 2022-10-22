Editor's note: This story will be updated with first-round game times as they become available.

The IHSA released its 2022 Football Playoff qualifiers Saturday, where eight area teams found themselves amongst the eight 32-team playoff fields.

The largest area team, Bradley-Bourbonnais, is back in the postseason for the first time since 2016 with a 5-4 record and SouthWest Suburban Conference Red title, earning the 25-seed in the Class 7A bracket, opening with a matchup at (8)Collinsville (8-1).

Tags

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

Recommended for you