...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...South winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 4 ft.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN, and Northerly
Island to Calumet Harbor IL.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Kankakee's Jyaire Hill evades Morton defenders as he returns an interception during last year's IHSA Class 5A semifinals against Morton. Hill and the Kays will begin their quest to a second-straight championship game as the 6-seed in the southern bracket, hosting (11)Mt. Vernon next weekend.
Wilmington's Ryder Meents clenches his fists in celebration after scoring a touchdown during the Wildcats' 24-7 victory against Nashville in the IHSA Class 2A state championship at Northern Illinois University's Huskie Stadium last season.
Editor's note: This story will be updated with first-round game times as they become available.
The IHSA released its 2022 Football Playoff qualifiers Saturday, where eight area teams found themselves amongst the eight 32-team playoff fields.
The largest area team, Bradley-Bourbonnais, is back in the postseason for the first time since 2016 with a 5-4 record and SouthWest Suburban Conference Red title, earning the 25-seed in the Class 7A bracket, opening with a matchup at (8)Collinsville (8-1).
Kankakee is looking to head to its second-straight Class 5A State championship, as the Kays finished the regular season with a 7-2 record. They're the 6-seed in the southern half of the bracket and host (11)Mt. Vernon (5-4).
In Class 4A, Coal City earned the 8-seed in the northern bracket, with the 6-3 Coalers set to host (9)East Alton-Wood River (6-3) at 2 p.m. Saturday as the largest of four area Illinois Central Eight Conference teams that reached the postseason.
Reed-Custer drew the highest seed in the area, wrapping up a 9-0 regular season and ICE title to earn the 2-seed in the northern bracket in Class 3A. The Comets, the top scoring offense in Illinois, host (15)Carver (5-3).
ICE rivals Peotone, who finished the season 5-4, got the 16th and final spot in the northern bracket and visit (1)Princeton (9-0) at 6 p.m. Friday.
Wilmington will look to defend its Class 2A State championship, with the 8-1 Wildcats earning the 3-seed in the northern bracket and a first-round matchup with (14)Chicago Christian (5-4) at6 p.m. Saturday.
The Wildcats could find themselves in a local matchup in the second round with Central, as the Comets are the 11-seed and take their 6-3 record to (6)Downs Tri-Valley (7-2) for a 2 p.m. tilt Saturday.
In Class 1A, Iroquois West took the 6-seed in the north, as the 7-2 Raiders will host (11)Dakota (5-4).
Milford-Cissna Park is also playoff-bound in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association after a 7-2 finish to the regular season. The Bearcats earned a 4-seed and will host (13)Ashton Franklin Center (6-3) at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.
