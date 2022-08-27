LaGrange Park — After 207 victories and seven state championships in his first 24 years as a high school football coach, Nazareth Academy coach Tim Racki thought he had seen just about everything and won just about every way imaginable.

But career win 208 in Friday's monster of a matchup between Class 5A's top-ranked Kankakee at the second-ranked Roadrunners gave the longtime catholic school coach a new experience when a safety on the second play of the game was the only scoring in a 20- Nazareth victory.

"I've never experienced anything like that in my entire career and I've coached a lot of football games in my career," Racki said. "That was incredible."

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

