Football File Art
Daily Journal/File

GILMAN — Had Iroquois West known prior to the start of its IHSA Class 1A first-round home playoff game against Dakota that its defense wound wind up forcing three turnovers and two turnovers on downs on its own side of the field, the Raiders would have never thought they would be on the wrong side of a 16-14 victory.

As good as Iroquois West's defense played all Saturday afternoon, Dakota's defense made one more play, forcing four Raider fumbles, including one deep in Iroquois West territory with just over five minutes remaining. That turnover led to the go-ahead score when Indians running back Adrian Arellano punched in a 9-yard touchdown run that tied it and the ensuing 2-point conversion that was the difference at John Boma Field in Gilman Saturday.

"It's uncharacteristic for our guys to put the ball on the ground, but credit to Dakota," Raiders head coach Jason Thiele said. "Those guys got after it by ripping out the ball and punching it from behind, and so it ended up being the difference today."

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

