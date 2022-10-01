30reed-wilmFB1

Reed-Custer’s Lucas Foote escapes the grips of Wilmington defenders for a first down Friday night during the Comets’ game against the Wildcats. Foote scored three total touchdowns as Reed-Custer ended Wilmington's 24-game winning streak with a 50-5 victory.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BRAIDWOOD — Not even Reed-Custer football coach Gavin Johnston could have dreamt what the final scoreboard on Comet Stadium in Braidwood read on Friday night at the end of the Comets' biggest regular season game in program history, a meeting with defending IHSA Class 2A State champion Wilmington.

As the marching band surrounded the Comets on their home turf and blared the school fight song, the scoreboard behind them read Reed-Custer 50, Wilmington 5.

"I didn't envision it going like that, but I'll definitely take it," Johnston said.

Tags

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

Recommended for you