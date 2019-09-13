HERSCHER — The week after a monumental victory, football teams are sometimes apt to a letdown game the week after, but that couldn’t have been any less the case for Coal City on Friday.
The Coalers stormed into Herscher on the first Friday of Illinois Central Eight Conference play and took a 42-0 lead in the second quarter, a score they rode out until the game’s final whistle.
Coal City now stands at 3-0 (1-0), while the Tigers dropped to 1-2 (0-1) on the year.
“You always worry about a trap game or something like that, but it was the first week of the ICE Conference,” Coalers coach Dan Hutchings said. “These kids are always ready to go, they always enjoy playing.”
The Coalers were set up in Herscher territory on each of their first three drives thanks to some nifty kick returns and punt returns from Asa Cooper, who took the opening kickoff 72 yards to the Herscher 25.
That drive was capped off quickly, as Payton Hutchings found Austin Pullara for a 20-yard touchdown on just the third play from scrimmage.
After the Coaler defense forced a three-and-out, the Coalers again took over in plus-territory and eventually scored on a one-yard Cade McKinney run to pull ahead 14-0 midway through the first.
Running back Daniel Jezik, the reigning Chicago Bears All-Star of the Week after his 297 yards against Bishop McNamara last week, finally joined the fray four minutes later with a five-yard scoring scamper.
Jezik’s night was largely done after that touchdown, as he and his 91 rushing yards took to the bench for most of the night, along with the rest of the Coalers’ offense.
But the scoring continued. After Asa Cooper ran in a 10-yard touchdown and backup quarterback Griffin Johnson connected with Jarod Garrelts for a 17-yard scoring connection, sophomore safety Ashton Harvey took read the Tigers’ pass play and jumped in for a seven-yard pick-six to make it 42-0 with 5:14 remaining in the first half.
“It felt great, I haven’t scored all year,” Harvey said. “I watched film and saw that stop (route), I saw it coming the whole way.”
By the time the second half rolled around with a continuous clock, none of the Coalers’ starters were in on either side of the ball. For Dan Hutchings, not only did that guarantee his starters’ health, but also helps build depth, which will be vital during the season’s long haul.
“We played well the first half and just wanted to get through the second half, get all the guys who practice every day some time and try and get some work on that,” Dan Hutchings said. “We’re building our depth and hopefully that helps with the intensity in practice.”
He was also satisfied to see that in his team’s six touchdowns were six different names, including two different quarterbacks throwing touchdowns, which was an ode equally to their depth and also their ability to win a game on offense, defense and special teams.
“I think we had six different guys score and we scored every which way you could,” Dan Hutchings said. “Our recipe has been to play great defense and special teams and control the clock on offense. When that happens, it’s worked well for us.”
Stat Book
Jezik’s 91 yards led the Coalers, while Harvey added 32 yards and Connor Gass added 19 yards to a running attack that totaled 209 yards. Payton Hutchings was 2-for-5 for 34 yards with his 20-yard touchdown to Pullara and a 14-yard reception for Cooper.
Tigers quarterback Blake Holm was 6-for-13 for 24 yards and an interception. He was also sacked twice for a total of 19 yards. Cody Lunsford had 43 yards on 16 rushing attempts. Camden Berns had two catches for 13 yards.
Up Next
The Tigers will travel to Benedictine to take on Lisle at 7 p.m. Friday. The Coalers will return home to take on Peotone at the same time, a game the Coalers lost by a field goal the last time the two teams met in 2017.
“They’ll be excited — we didn’t get a chance to play Peotone last year, we lost to them two years ago over at their place by three and we thought we had them,” Dan Hutchings said. “A lot of our seniors were playing that night, so we’re looking forward to that matchup.”
