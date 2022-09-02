Coal City’s Landin Benson makes an offensive run Friday night during the Coalers’ 30-6 victory over Bishop McNamara. Benson had 147 rushing yards and two touchdowns on offense and added an interception on defense.
Coal City’s Landin Benson makes an offensive run Friday night during the Coalers’ 30-6 victory over Bishop McNamara. Benson had 147 rushing yards and two touchdowns on offense and added an interception on defense.
COAL CITY — Ahead of Friday's pivotal early-season nonconference matchup between Bishop McNamara in Coal City, Coalers head coach Francis Loughran had a talk with sophomore running back and cornerback Landin Benson on how much they would be leaning on him.
"I told him we needed a big night out of him," Loughran said. "But I don’t think either of us knew how big it would be."
Benson ran for 147 of the Coalers' 245 rushing yards, including two of their three touchdowns in the second half and added a game-sweetening interception in the fourth quarter as the Coalers used an up-tempo power run game to turn a 6-3 halftime deficit into a 30-6 victory.
The Coalers improved to 1-1 on the year while McNamara fell to 0-2.
While the shifty-yet-bruising sophomore got most of the glory with his gaudy stat line, Benson credited the senior leadership for rallying the troops at the intermission, as evidenced by the 27-0 second-half swing in which they ran for 195 of their yards.
"There was a lot of good leadership by the seniors," Benson said. "We picked it up, talked in the [locker] room, came out here and the line pushed great.
"It was a team effort from everyone and we had a great second half."
The Fightin' Irish were the only team to find the endzone in the first half when quarterback Deuce Allaway found Jaxson Provost wide open off of a beautifully run corner route with 6:27 left in the half to put the Irish ahead to counter the first of three Braiden Young field goals.
"The work ethic he has in practice, he’s a leader on and off the field," Irish coach Shawn Lade said of Provost, who also had a pair of pass break-ups defensively. "He’s a kid all our kids follow and respect and his leadership is big right now with what’s going on."
The Irish took their 6-3 lead to the locker room, but the Coalers came out of the break with an inspired attack that consisted of a double-tight end wishbone look that saw the team back on the ball and ready to run another play within seconds with a rapid-fire, no-huddle tempo that the Irish largely had no answer for.
After the initial Coaler drive in the second half stalled out and led to a 21-yard Young field goal, the Coalers forced a McNamara punt and quickly marched down the field, capped off by Drake Dearth's 12-yard score that put the Coalers ahead 13-6 eight minutes into the third.
McNamara fumbled the ensuing kickoff, which was recovered at the Irish 14-yard line by Derek Carlson. Three plays and less than a minute later, Benson's first scoring scamper came from four yards out for a 20-6 lead with 2:55 left in the third.
"Special teams is huge and that was a huge momentum swing for us," Loughran said. "But for our offense to punch it in, which we didn’t do in the first half, was huge for us."
Benson found the endzone again from five yards out two minutes into the fourth and Young added another 22-yard boot with two minutes left. As the Coalers continued to find yardage on the ground, their defense, led by a dominant effort from the front seven, kept McNamara in check, holding three-star running back recruit Jaydon Wright to 24 yards on 16 carries and McNamara to 101 yards of total offense.
Leading the way up front was defensive tackle Michael Gonzalez, who each split two sacks and had four tackles for loss apiece to account for eight of the 11 tackles for loss the Coaler defense had.
"Carp and Mike really help out," Benson said. "Mike gets a good push up front and hits the backfield hard and Carp from that second level leads the defense."
STAT BOOK
Benson tallied 147 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 21 attempts. Dearth had 57 yards and a score on seven rushes. Carpenter had nine attempts for 38 yards. Braden Reilly was 5-for-7 for 38 yards.
Parker Wolf had 25 rushing yards on four attempts to lead the Mac backfield and added a pair of receptions for 41 yards. Wright had 24 yards on 16 attempts. Allaway went 5-for-10 for 66 yards and a touchdown. Provost had two receptions for 19 yards and a touchdown.
UP NEXT
McNamara will look for its first win at home Friday against Ridgewood at 7:15 p.m. in its Metro Suburban Conference opener. The Coalers open up the Illinois Central Eight Conference season with a 7 p.m. road trip to arch rival and defending IHSA Class 2A State champion Wilmington.
Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.