COAL CITY — Ahead of Friday's pivotal early-season nonconference matchup between Bishop McNamara in Coal City, Coalers head coach Francis Loughran had a talk with sophomore running back and cornerback Landin Benson on how much they would be leaning on him.

"I told him we needed a big night out of him," Loughran said. "But I don’t think either of us knew how big it would be."

Benson ran for 147 of the Coalers' 245 rushing yards, including two of their three touchdowns in the second half and added a game-sweetening interception in the fourth quarter as the Coalers used an up-tempo power run game to turn a 6-3 halftime deficit into a 30-6 victory.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

