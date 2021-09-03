KANKAKEE — When Coal City entered halftime facing a 6-0 deficit on the road at Bishop McNamara Friday, the Coalers didn’t fret. In fact, senior running back and linebacker Ashton Harvey said the Coalers were pretty confident about their chances.
“We knew we had to wear them down, and we were a better conditioned team,” Harvey said. “[Head coach Francis] Loughran told us all week it was gonna be a four-quarter game, and we were gonna wear [McNamara] out in the fourth.”
That’s exactly what the Coalers did, as they opened the second half with a Nick Seplak touchdown to take a 7-6 lead that later grew into a 14-6 advantage when Cason Headley scored from 21 yards out early in the fourth quarter, a score that stuck despite a late Fightin’ Irish drive that stalled stalled just outside the redzone, giving the Coalers a 14-6 win to improve to 1-1 on the year and give Loughran his first career win as a head coach.
“To get that first one, and on top of that, against a great program and team like Mac, is certainly to be remembered...,” Loughran said. “I thought our guys played really well, played tough, together and just believed in the gameplan.”
Defensively, that gameplan focused around containing McNamara’s lightning bolt of a running back, sophomore Tony Phillips. The state champion sprinter did score the lone Irish touchdown, a two-yard score that followed a 22-yard completion on 4th-and-7 from Brady Bertrand to Colton Provost, but was held largely in check, finishing with 24 yards on 16 carries.
“We knew he was quick and shifty and if our ends kept him inside, that would be our best bet and be easier to make plays,” Harvey said.
The Irish punted from inside their end zone on the first two possessions of the game, giving the Coalers the ball in plus-territory for their first two drives, but a Brogan Bilyard-forced fumble that was recovered by Mel Hay ended one drive and another ended quickly with a three-and-out.
McNamara eventually flipped the field when it took over at the 50 on its first drive of the second quarter, a drive that saw not just the 4th-and-7 conversion, but also a 4th-and-inches conversion earlier in the drive after a Coal City encroachment penalty before a punt on 4th-and-6.
By the time the second half came around and the Coalers took the lead, Loughran said that the team cleaned up some of those mistakes and also made some offensive adjustments after the Irish continually stacked the box.
“We were getting too ,and Mac was able to stuff the box on us to stuff the run,” Loughran said. “We just felt like if we were gonna be able to win the game, we had to run the ball.”
As Braden Reilly saw more action at quarterback, especially to leading receiver Brady Best, that fanned out the Irish defense, which the Coalers took advantage of on Seplak’s touchdown, a 32-yard score, with the help of Harvey’s guidance.
“After the play Ashton came up and said when he saw me hit the hole, he’d push me through,” Seplak said. “I just saw daylight and ran for it.”
After Phillips’ touchdown, the last six Irish drives ended with four punts and two turnovers on downs, including a final drive that saw the Irish take over on their own 15 with 2 minutes and 26 seconds remaining before a turnover on downs near the Coaler 30-yard line.
Following a 12-7 loss at Marmion in which the Irish led at halftime before losing by a score as well, coach Rich Zinanni said that while his defense has been excellent, the offense has to put itself in better situations, as several drives were stalled on pivotal penalties, particularly in the second half.
“We just had some terrible penalties — we had big runs get called back, 2nd-and-25’s, things of that nature,” Zinanni said. “It was like last week, where everything that could go wrong, went wrong, but we’ve gotta play better on offense and block better.”
Despite the 0-2 start for the Irish and lack of scoring that the team saw in its 3-2 season in the spring, Zinanni said it’s not for a lack of effort.
“The little things that win football games, we’re not doing some of them right,” Zinanni said. “Our backs are really good, and they’ve got one guy to beat and it’s ankle tackles or grab a jersey, otherwise it’s a touchdown.
“There’s just a cloud going on right now, and we just have to get after it a little harder,” he added. “The effort is there and we have a good group of kids, you just live and learn.
STAT BOOK
Harvey led the Coalers with 73 yards on 13 carries and added a sack and two tackles for loss defensively and recovered a fumble on offense. Seplak had 51 yards on six carries and a tackle for loss. Reilly went 10-for-15 for 49 yards. Best caught five of those passes for 39 yards. Michael Gonzalez had two sacks and four total tackles for loss.
Irish quarterback Brady Bertrand was 9-for-26 for 117 yards, with four of those receptions and 98 of those yards going to Colton Provost. Alan Smith led the Irish with 52 rushing yards on five carries and Jaydon Wright had six carries for 40 yards. Hay had a pair of tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
UP NEXT
The Coalers host defending Illinois Central Eight conference champions Wilmington at 7 p.m. Friday. The Irish open Metro Suburban Conference play at Ridgewood at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.