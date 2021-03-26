MANTENO — Coal City ran for 304 yards in a 27-0 shutout road victory over Manteno Friday night for its second shutout of the young season to move to 2-0. Asa Cooper ran for 130 yards and scored two touchdowns while Ashton Harvey added 96 yards and another pair in the win to drop the Panthers to 0-2.
The Coalers established the running game on its opening drive of the game, moving the ball 70 yards on the ground before Harvey bulldozed into the endzone from five yards out to put his team up early.
“It’s no secret we’re looking to run the ball this year. We are physical upfront and want to wear teams out,” said Coal City coach Dan Hutchings. “Our offensive line with Austin Ellis, Dan Cueller, Nick Latta, Joey Piatak and Chase Wasielewski did a heck of a job tonight.”
Manteno’s offense moved the ball on its first two drives but were unable to secure any points. A Caleb Borkenhagen interception ended the team’s third drive. Defensively, the Panthers stepped up on the next two ensuing drives, turning the Coalers over on downs and recovering a fumble.
After the pair of mishaps, the Coalers settled back down and responded by churning out more yards, methodically moving the chains on short-yardage situations. Asa Cooper capped the drive off with an eight-yard touchdown run in the final minute of the half to put the Coalers up 13-0.
Cooper wasted no time picking up where he left off, taking the first play from scrimmage in the second half for a 50-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 20-0.
“I saw the cutback lane right away,” Cooper said. “Then I bounced it and took it outside and beat their safety. It was great to seize that momentum right away to start the second half and take some pressure off our defense.”
Coal City broke another long run for a touchdown on its next drive, but this time it was Harvey with the 43-yard score to give the Coalers a commanding 27-0 lead.
For Harvey, the touchdown run was redemption after losing a fumble earlier in the game.
“I wasn’t proud of my fumble in the first half,” Harvey said. “It definitely got under my skin a little bit, but I knew I had to make a play for my team. Our offensive line is really good and breaking a tackle or two is really all I have to do to help those guys out.”
Manteno responded with its best drive of the game but ultimately were unable to find the end zone despite being deep in Coaler territory.
“I thought our kids played great in coverage. Borkenhagen can throw it all over the yard,” Hutchings said. “We didn’t let anyone get behind us in coverage and when their receivers did get hands on the ball, we were physical and made plays.”
STAT BOOK
For Coal City, Harvey led the defense with 14 tackles. Brady Best added 10.5 tackles. Riley Nevin had one interception and Nick Seplak had one sack.
For Manteno, Borkenhagen was 11-for-27 passing for 107 yards and an interception while adding 38 rushing yards. Logan Worobey rushed for 36 yards and Cole Jackson caught five passes for 61 yards.
UP NEXT
The Coalers will host Lisle and the Panthers will travel to Peotone for ICE matchups. Both games begin at 6 p.m. Thursday.
