MINONK — After a tremendous run of 11 straight wins, Central finally met its match for the first time in 2019 on the road in the IHSA Class 2A quarterfinals against Fieldcrest on Saturday.
The Comets finished the regular season ranked number one overall in Class 2A, but Fieldcrest was awarded the higher seed in the postseason due to its higher total of playoff points and the shockingly cramped and exceedingly sparse confines proved to be the site of a 37-19 win for the Knights and Central’s first loss in over a year.
The first half of the quarterfinal showdown was a back-and-forth affair. The first quarter ended in a 7-7 tie and Fieldcrest carried a narrow 14-13 lead into the locker room for halftime.
But the third quarter proved disastrous for quarterback Jay Lemenager and the visiting Comets. Central’s star junior was very efficient all season, but he hit an uncharacteristic slump at the worst possible time and threw interceptions on three consecutive third quarter drives in the team’s final game of 2019.
Coinciding with some effective offensive adjustments from the Knights to start the second half, the trio of picks helped to seal the Comets’ fate as Fieldcrest rallied for 23 unanswered points until Central finally answered back with a touchdown in the fourth quarter which proved to be too little, too late.
“We held with them in the first quarter, but we really started messing up after that and they just ran away with it there in the second half,” Lemenager said. “They made a good halftime adjustment, but those three interceptions are all on me. There’s no one else to blame.”
Lemenager threw for 264 yards, but was much less accurate than normal. He completed 16 of his 37 pass attempts in the loss — nine of which were completed to his top receiver, fellow junior Jacob Shoven. Shoven finished up with an impressive 208 yards receiving and one touchdown catch.
Garrett Graham and Trevor Meier also scored for the Comets, Meier on a five-yard pass from Lemenager in the first quarter and Garrett on a 12-yard run midway through the second quarter.
“I’m proud of our kids and I’m proud of what we accomplished this year. I’m especially proud of our five seniors. We started with 15 when they were freshmen and ended with five, but we finished with the best five of the group,” said Comets head coach Brian Spooner. “They figured out at halftime what we were doing to stop the run and they made some adjustments in the passing game.
“Because of the defense we were running, we just didn’t have the matchup that was necessary to stop a kid like (running back Jaxon Cusac-McKay), he is just too good of an athlete,” he added. “We made an adjustment as quickly as we could, but it was almost a little too late. It just seemed like the momentum had totally shifted and, offensively in the second half, we just didn’t have any consistency.”
The loss certainly stings for the Comets, which is an unfamiliar feeling for such a wildly successful squad, but the fact that they will return 35 of their 40 players next season should serve as a consolation once the wounds are slightly less fresh.
“Next year, we’re going to have to rebuild, but obviously it will be nice to have so many of our kids back. That’s the good news,” Spooner said. “The thing we have to control in the offseason is that we have to get stronger.
“I told them not to forget this feeling they have right now and for next year, work hard to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
