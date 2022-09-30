DWIGHT — The Clifton Central football team became playoff eligible Friday, holding off Dwight in a barn burner 48-36. Quarterback Luke Shoven tossed four touchdowns and ran for one more touchdown in the win, out-dueling Austin Burkhardt, who led Dwight with a combined 253 yards rushing and receiving to go along with three touchdowns.

With the win, Clifton Central improves to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the Vermillion Valley Conference-North Division. The loss drops Dwight’s record to 1-5 overall and 1-2 in the Vermillion Valley North.

Conner Telford tossed a 38-yard touchdown to Burkhardt on the Trojans first drive, giving Dwight a 7-0 lead.

