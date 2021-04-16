MOMENCE — Central’s Jay Lemenager’s quarterback play this season has perhaps been the best in the area. He’s taken full control under center unlike any other quarterback around town by leading the Comets to the highest scoring offense (52.8 points pergame) in the area coming into Week 5.
And on Friday night against Momence, the senior maintained his stellar play by hanging 43 more points on the Redskins in a 43-0 rivalry victory that helps keep Central’s hopes of securing its fourth-straight Sangamon Valley Conference title alive.
“Winning the conference championship is something that is always one of our season goals here at Central,” said Comets coach Brian Spooner. “That’s something we always talk about to start the year and so if we can get the fourth SVC title in the row — that would be pretty sweet because I don’t know if anybody in our school history has been able to do that and I know I certainly haven’t since I’ve been here.”
The Comets steamrolled past the Redskins (3-2) en route to a shutout victory on the road to improve to 5-0 overall and 5-0 in the Sangamon Valley Conference, currently good enough for first place.
Lemenager had touchdowns passes for 60, 72, 59 and 16 yards to pace Central. The quarterback’s first dime, which ended up as the game’s first score, helped the Comets jump out to a quick 7-0 lead and jumpstart a 28-0 run to end the first quarter.
“First off, I’ve obviously got to start off with my lineman because they gave me time to pass and find my receivers,” Lemenager said. “On all the big touchdowns I think there was at least one broken tackle busted so I just want to thank my teammates for all of the extra yards they get for me.”
Following Jacob Shoven’s 60-yard touchdown reception off a short slant pass from Lemenager, where he split two Momence defenders before finding paydirt, the Comets went on to score on their next three possessions while forcing three Redskins three-and-outs in between those drives to break things open early.
Chandler Burrow housed a 61-yard touchdown off a Momence punt with 5:59 left in the first quarter to extended the Comets lead to 13-0 before he took one up the gut shortly after for a six-yard score to silence the energetic home crowd. Playing off the momentum created by their quick striking offense the Comets defense then quickly forced another three and out before Lemenager hit Shoven again off a rollout pass for 72-yards and a score.
“I just have to get the ball to my playmakers and let them do the rest,” Lemenager said. “They’re able to make people miss and then get off to the races from there.”
In a blink of an eye Momence had let Central score 28 points off eight total plays. The Redksins had zero answer for any of the Comets’ playmakers on the outside which included Shoven and Burrow, who combined for 197 total yards and four touchdowns.
“There’s no weak point in Central’s offense,” said Redskins coach Wayne Walker. “We looked all week and found no weaknesses, so you’ve just got to hope you can hang with them. I think their speed really showed tonight and Lemenager is a legit quarterback.”
Central poured on two more scores in the second quarter thanks to two touchdown receptions by Carson Turner, one of which went for 59 yards.
It helped Central extend its lead to 43-0 before heading into halftime where the second half ended up seeing no touchdowns and a running clock.
“Central’s scrappy linebackers were some of the best linebackers we’ve seen all year with how they were getting to the ball,” Walker said. “Our offensive line has to be a little bit better coming off the ball and being more aggressive than we were tonight. We haven’t played like that first half all year.”
Heading into next week with a chance to secure the SVC title for the fourth-year in a row for the first time in his Comet coaching career Spooner wouldn’t want any other player leading the huddle.
“It helps to have playmakers on the outside, but you still got to have somebody get the ball to them,” Spooner said.
“Lemenager is so accurate with his passes. He can throw so many routes well and put touch on the ball when he needs to so it’s just nice to have a weapon like him. Lemenager has shattered pretty much every quarterback record at Central at this point.”
STAT BOOK
Lemenager led the offensive onslaught by going 8-for-12 for 240 passing yards and four touchdowns. Shoven added four catches for 160 receiving yards and two scores.
Tyshaun Watkins finished with 42 rushing yards on 11 attempts to lead Momence. Kody Lawrence added five solo tackles and four tackle assists.
UP NEXT
Central (5-0) looks to close its season undefeated with a win over Watseka on Friday at 7 p.m., meanwhile Momence (3-2) will look to bounce back against Dwight at the same time on the same day.
