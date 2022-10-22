Football File Art
Daily Journal/File

With the regular season coming to a close this weekend the importance of seeding positioning for the playoffs has been on every team's mind, especially for Central’s football squad, who entered its regular season finale matchup against Momence riding a two-game skid while sitting with only five wins.

The idea of dropping the 5-4 and having to be forced into a tough matchup in the opening round of the playoffs next week was something the Comets wanted to avoid at all costs and it showed during their ability to close out Momence with a 27-14 victory after scoring the game's last 14 points.

“We talked to these kids all week about not wanting to lose this game because we don’t want to end up 5-4 and have to play a team like Seneca again or even Wilmington or Bismarck-Henning possibly,” Clifton head coach Brian Spooner said. “That’s just not a good scenario for us and with the way we prepared I think our kids did a good job of staying focused and concentrated. …We didn’t play our best ball tonight, but we got it done in the second half when we needed to.”

