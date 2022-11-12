BYRON — Reed-Custer's football team's Unfinished Business slogan this season was derived from last year's last-second 28-24 loss at Byron in the IHSA Class 3A quarterfinals, when the Tigers broke the Comets' hearts with a touchdown with nine seconds remaining to spoil what had been Reed-Custer's best season in program history. 

In a twist that Hollywood couldn't have written, the Comets had the chance to right that ship when they took a 27-25 lead on Josh Bohac's 40-yard touchdown run with 1:56 remaining of this year's quarterfinal rematch between the Comets and the defending state champions, which took place once again in Byron.

And once again, it was the hosts who spoiled yet another best season in program history by the Comets when freshman fullback Caden Considine barely broke through the goal line for the game-winning touchdown with 15 seconds remaining to give the Tigers a 32-27 win and a spot in next weekend's state semifinals.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019.

