Bradley-Bourbonnais at Stagg football

Bradley-Bourbonnais' Neal May (5) runs between Stagg's Gavin McDonald (22) and Marco Castanon (10) during Friday's game at Stagg. May caught two of Ethan Kohl's three touchdown passes in the Boilermakers' 34-0 victory.

 Daily Journal/Mary Sharp

Bradley-Bourbonnais entered the 2022 season with the area's longest playoff drought after last reaching the postseason in 2016, finishing a game shy of navigating the mighty SouthWest Suburban conference to a postseason berth with 4-5 records in three seasons since.

But the Boilermakers snapped that skid Friday and much more, as they won their first SouthWest Suburban Conference Red Division title in program history and first SWSC title of any kind since that 2016 season, clinching a playoff berth in the process, with a 34-0 win at Stagg Friday.

"I think the biggest thing is, we haven't been to the playoffs in six years because of our conference who we play make it really hard to get in," BBCHS coach Mike Kohl said. "It's really rewarding for the kids and I told them after the game it's a huge accomplishment to play the games we play and be in the Class 7A playoffs."

