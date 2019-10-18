BRADLEY — Bradley-Bourbonnais never really managed to get things going in its 27-10 loss to Lincoln-Way West at home Friday night.
Barring a few minor examples, there wasn’t anything about Bradley-Bourbonnais’ performance that stood out as particularly egregious. The Boilers avoided turnovers and kept the penalties to a reasonable minimum. There weren’t any heartbreakingly dramatic plays that swung momentum in the Warriors’ favor.
It was just a matter of production for B-B in the loss. Or, rather, a lack thereof.
The Boilers amassed 292 yards of total offense, which only translated to 10 points, thanks to some consistently unfavorable field position and the Warriors’ knack for preventing big plays.
Quarterback Keaton Schmidt completed 15 passes in 29 attempts for 141 yards. The Boilers’ lone touchdown came immediately after his lone completion that went for more than 15 yards — a 35-yard bomb to receiver Iverson Anderson that set them up with first-and-goal at the opposing 3-yard line.
Daniel Schultz punched in the score on a 3-yard run on the ensuing play to bring the Boilers within three points, trailing 10-7 with about seven minutes left in the first half. Unfortunately, though, they never would get any closer than that, as the visiting Warriors held firm control during the rest of the contest.
“I think we got beat by a really good football team. Lincoln-Way West is a great program that played for a state championship a couple years ago,” said Boilers coach Mike Kohl. “They’re very well coached, and we just have to take our hats off to those guys. They made more plays than we did, played really hard, and they beat us. The bottom line is that we lost to a really good football team.”
There were a few significant contributors to the Boilers’ attack — such as wide receiver Jason Hartsfield, who hauled in nine receptions for 76 yards, but at no point was anyone from the Boilermakers able to break through.
Running back Ethan McCarty had 32 yards rushing on nine carries, and Schultz churned out 72 yards on 13 touches.
The loss delivered a little extra bad news for Kohl and the Boilermakers, as it functionally eliminated them from playoff contention by dropping their overall record to 3-5 with one game left on the schedule.
“I think the biggest thing with out program that people might not understand is that our kids are not defined by the result of a game. They’re human beings and they’re great kids,” Kohl said. “We have a great senior class and the scoreboard isn’t going to define them. Some people might want to define them by that, but they won’t do that do themselves. They’re going to do some big things in the world — bigger things than play high school football.
“We know we have one week left together. We knew this was it and if we were going to play 10 games together, we needed to get a win tonight. But they made more plays, so tomorrow the sun comes up and we’ll focus on being Sandburg next week,” he added. “Our juniors owe it to the senior class to try and win the last game. Every team loses their last game in the playoffs besides one, but we have a chance to win our last game. Hopefully, we can come out, have a good week of practice and get ourselves a win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!