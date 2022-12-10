At 5-foot-11, Neal May isn’t the biggest football player. Despite being a part of multiple school-record-holding and IHSA Class 3A State Finals track and field relay teams, the Bradley-Bourbonnais senior wide receiver and defensive back isn’t perceived by many major college football programs as an elite speedster.

But May’s immeasurable traits — his work ethic, leadership and unrelenting desire to win and be successful — do more than just make up for whatever his measurables might indicate.

That allowed May to spend his senior season on the gridiron in dominant fashion by racking up 63 catches for an area-best 923 yards and nine receiving touchdowns. He also had a 29-yard touchdown pass, 40 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown offensively, 21 tackles and an interception in action at defensive back and more than 400 return yards and a touchdown on special teams.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

Recommended for you