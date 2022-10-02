Despite being outscored 15-0 in the second half Bradley-Bourbonnais held on for a 28-23 win on its homecoming over Lincoln-Way Central to improve to 3-3 overall to better position itself for playoff contention with a three-point win over the Knights.

“I’m excited about [remaining in the playoff hunt] and it makes it an interesting Week 7 here against Andrew (4-2),” Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach Mike Kohl said. “Our kids have battled all year and it’s been a fun group to be around led by our seniors.

“It was definitely a fun way to end our homecoming week.”

