BRADLEY — Like the lights shining over Bradley-Bourbonnais’ gridiron, which featured a fresh installment of field turf, all of its players seemed to dazzle in primetime on Friday evening as the Boilermakers went on to rout Proviso East 52-0 in their season opener at home.
Bradley-Bourbonnais nearly played a perfect game, totaling six offensive touchdowns, one made field goal and a 90-yard fumble recovery for a scoop-and-score late to help them improve to 1-0 on the season.
“You’re always led by your senior class and our seniors know if we are going to get into the playoffs we have to win these first two games and set the stage for the conference,” said Boilermaker head coach Mike Kohl. “...It’s a huge win for us in week one and we stayed healthy.”
The Boilermakers wasted little to no time putting up points on the scoreboard as their first two offensive plays from scrimmage led to touchdowns. Following a three-and-out by Proviso East to begin the game, Bradley-Bourbonnais was set up in prime scoring position after the Pirates’ punt landed to just their own 14-yard line. One play later BBCHS’ quarterback Caige Williams connected with Neal May in the back of the endzone for a 14-yard touchdown reception.
Then, following another quick Pirate punt, senior running back Nathan Murphy scored on his very first carry of the game off a 10-yard scamper to give the Boilermakers a commanding 14-0 lead with around 3:47 left in the first quarter.
On Proviso East’s next possession, defensive back Vito Criswell intercepted a pass thrown by Tyler Thomas to help Bradley-Bourbonnais set up shop on the Pirates own 42-yard line. The Boilermakers managed to get the pigskin as close as the 14-yard line before having to settle for a 30-yard field goal that was made by Josh Clifton, which ultimately extended Bradley’s lead to 17-0 early into the second quarter.
Following the 17-point lead, Bradley closed out the first half by forcing three turnover on downs, one of which was forced off a strip sack that was later recovered by Boilermaker defensive end Noah Scheller. These defensive plays led to a two-yard touchdown run by Murphy, a 14-yard touchdown reception by Caleb Barclay, and a 12-yard touchdown reception by Mekhi Brown.
By halftime, the Boilermakers were able to burst out to a 38-0 lead thanks to the stellar play of their defense. Bradley-Bourbonnais only allowed two first downs by the Proviso East in the first half, which is why the Pirates only totaled 38 rushing yards and 17 yards passing after two quarters of play. Not to mention, Bradley-Bourbonnais forced three sacks and an interception by the time halftime came around as well.
“I think our kids were locked in...they seemed focused and ready to go,” Kohl said. “I’m really proud of how we executed early as well as throughout the game.”
The Boilermakers didn’t shy away from throttling the gas pedal even further in the second half either as their opening play to start the third quarter went for a 65-yard touchdown run. Senior Nathan Domont took an inside handoff and cut it back to the outside to quickly make it 45-0, which ended up being the Boilermakers’ only offensive touchdown in the second half with a running clock.
With the game seemingly out of hand later on in the fourth quarter, perhaps the most electric play of the night came when Bradley-Bourbonnais’ junior Seay Van Kley sought out a Pirate fumble to which he ended up scooping for a 90-yard touchdown to put the game to rest at 52-0.
“Me being able to score that fumble recovery for a touchdown is something I honestly will never forget,” Van Kley said. “It’s one of those things that brought me closer to the team and fans. It feels really good.”
Bradley-Bourbonnais’ defense held Proviso East under a total of 100 yards of offense to help them complete the shutout victory. In comparison, the Boilermakers nearly totaled 230 yards of offense, most of which came from Murphy, who totaled eight carries for 95 yards and two scores in the first half.
“I owe alot to the defense — Detric Dee, Vito Criswell, Seay Van Kley — and our whole defensive line for setting our offense up in scoring position,” Murphy said. “In addition, my offensive line did amazing because none of my big runs would have happened without them.”
STAT BOOK
Williams completed 8-of-9 passes for 60 yards and three touchdowns to lead Bradley-Bourbonnais. Murphy ran wild for 95 yards and two touchdowns, which was 26 yards more than teammate Domont who totaled 69 yards and a score. Victor Rogers and Teagan Shear both recorded a sack each.
UP NEXT
Bradley-Bourbonnais (1-0) returns home for another non-conference game against Tilden at 7 p.m. Friday.
