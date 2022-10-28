Thrill of victory, agony of defeat; Boilers fall by two

Collinsville's George Lopez (72) consoles an emotional Teagan Shear of Bradley-Bourbonnais (6) at the end of Friday's IHSA Class 7A first-round playoff game at Collinsvile. The Kahoks scored 14 points in the first quarter and held off a late Boilermaker push to hold on for a 14-12 win, giving the program its first-ever playoff win. For more, see Monday's Daily Journal and check out daily-journal.com/sports.

 Daily Journal/Mary Sharp

COLLINSVILLE — As Tyran Bender juggled — and eventually held onto — an 8-yard touchdown that capped off an 8-play, 75-yard, 1-minute drive that cut the Bradley-Bourbonnais football team's deficit to 14-12 with 18.2 seconds remaining in Friday's IHSA Class 7A first-round playoff game at Collinsville, it guaranteed a finish that would feel like it came straight from the latest Hollywood sports blockbuster when the Boilermakers attempted their ensuing 2-point conversion.

In Friday's storybook ending, it was the Kahoks who saw themselves as the protagonists, stopping Ethan Kohl on his right-side rollout to preserve what had been a 14-0 halftime lead for a 14-12 win that gave the program its first playoff win in school history and a 9-1 record on the season.

"We're a player-led program and you could see that on the field, with these guys making plays and bringing everyone together for the biggest win in school history," Collinsville head coach Colton Rhodes said.

