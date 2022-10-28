Collinsville's George Lopez (72) consoles an emotional Teagan Shear of Bradley-Bourbonnais (6) at the end of Friday's IHSA Class 7A first-round playoff game at Collinsvile. The Kahoks scored 14 points in the first quarter and held off a late Boilermaker push to hold on for a 14-12 win, giving the program its first-ever playoff win. For more, see Monday's Daily Journal and check out daily-journal.com/sports.
COLLINSVILLE — As Tyran Bender juggled — and eventually held onto — an 8-yard touchdown that capped off an 8-play, 75-yard, 1-minute drive that cut the Bradley-Bourbonnais football team's deficit to 14-12 with 18.2 seconds remaining in Friday's IHSA Class 7A first-round playoff game at Collinsville, it guaranteed a finish that would feel like it came straight from the latest Hollywood sports blockbuster when the Boilermakers attempted their ensuing 2-point conversion.
In Friday's storybook ending, it was the Kahoks who saw themselves as the protagonists, stopping Ethan Kohl on his right-side rollout to preserve what had been a 14-0 halftime lead for a 14-12 win that gave the program its first playoff win in school history and a 9-1 record on the season.
"We're a player-led program and you could see that on the field, with these guys making plays and bringing everyone together for the biggest win in school history," Collinsville head coach Colton Rhodes said.
Facing a 14-6 deficit when they took over at their own 25-yard line with 1:18 remaining and no timeouts, the Boilers had their most efficient drive of the season, as Kohl completed 7-of-8 passes for all 75 yards, capped off by Bender's third catch of the drive that found the endzone, only for their season to end with a 5-5 record and first-round playoff exit, with those five losses coming by a combined 16 points.
"It shows what kind of heart our kids have and that they never give up, being down 14-0," Boilers coach Mike Kohl said. "That last drive was typical of our season; we go down the field with no timeouts left, make some plays and have a chance to tie it up with not much time left.
"I'm just proud of our guys' resilience."
The Boilers found themselves in an early hole after the Kahoks took firm control of the game early on. The hosts took each of their first two drives of the night down the field for lengthy touchdown drives. After Jerry Richardson capped off the game's opening 9-play, 80-yard drive with a 6-yard touchdown run, quarterback Ethan Bagwell put the stamp on a 14-play, 75-yard scoring drive that gave the Kahoks a 14-0 lead they took into halftime.
But after a slow start on both sides of the ball, as the offense mustered up just 29-first half yards, the Boilers started coming to life.
After two turnovers on downs to open the third, the defense responded with holds of their own before Ethan Kohl connected with senior standout Neal May for a 29-yard touchdown, followed by a missed extra point, that made it a 14-6 game with 1:45 on the third-quarter clock.
May, who hauled in 12 receptions for 149 yards and his score in his final prep football game, said the second-half resolve his team showed the attitude that provided them with the success they had this year that made them a playoff team.
"It showed we really have that never-give-up mentality," May said. "These seniors are so close to each other and created that bond with the sophomores and juniors and led by example.
"We were able to just unite as a team, not point the finger at anyone, stick together and that gave us a chance to win at the end."
As the offense started to come to life, the defense continued to buckle down, allowing just one more trip inside the red zone after the opening two drives, one in the second quarter that resulted in Bradley-Bourbonnais Vernon Malone blocking a 29-yard field goal attempt.
"I'm not sure should have warmed up longer or done something different with our preparation before the game, but I thought the defense played great after those first two drives, we just had to be better on offense," Mike Kohl said. "Hats off to [Collinsville], they're pretty athletic, but that's a game we definitely should have won."
The Boilers made that case to be the victors when they made what would have gone down in Boilermaker lore as one of the most memorable drives in school history, and still perhaps will, as the team quickly marched down the field, taking exactly a minute to get the touchdown they needed.
But, as was the theme in their five losses on the season, the Boilers found themselves on the wrong side of a one-score game, as none of their losses came by more than a touchdown.
While there's plenty of good football to be remembered this year — the program's first playoff appearance since 2016 and first SouthWest Suburban Conference Red Division title in school football history — it's the off-the-field memories coach Kohl will cherish most, which is why he's saving his emotions for when the 24 seniors on this year's team graduate in the spring.
"For me, it's sad in May, when they leave," coach Kohl said. "I'm excited to see them in the hallways because they lead our school, and that's a compliment to this group."
Ethan Kohl went 20-for-40 for 266 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. May's 12 catches and 149 yards both led the team while Bender was second on the squad in both categories with four catches for 73 yards, with the two each catching a touchdown. Luke Allen had three catches for 35 yards. Marquise Aaron had 12 carries for 38 yards and a 9-yard reception.
Collinsville will travel to Chicago next weekend to face Brother Rice in the second round of the playoffs.
