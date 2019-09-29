BRADLEY — For the first half of Saturday’s matchup against Bolingbrook, Class 8A’s 10th-ranked team, Bradley-Bourbonnais, looked as though its defense was going to keep things close and give the offense a chance to win the game late.
But the Raiders came out of the halftime break and turned a 7-3 defensive struggle into a 35-3 blowout victory in Bradley.
The Boilers fell to 2-3 and 1-2 in the SouthWest Suburban Conference, and Bolingbrook improved to 4-1 (2-1).
“I was really proud of the way our kids came out in the beginning of the game and competed,” Boilers coach Mike Kohl said. “They didn’t back away from a really good football team, and our defense played well.”
It didn’t take long for the Raiders to take the lead, as dual-threat quarterback Devyn Suggs found an open lane and scooted 48 yards untouched to put the Raiders ahead 7-0 just two minutes into the game.
The Boilers got a little momentum in the second, when linebacker Daniel Schultz picked Suggs off and had a healthy return that set the Boilers up at Bolingbrook’s 41-yard line.
Keaton Schmidt and Jason Hartsfield connected for a 20-yard pass before Ethan McCarty’s 6-yard gain put the Boilers in the red zone for the first and only time of the night, a drive that was capped by a 27-yard Collyn Hopkins field goal.
The Boilers mustered just 40 yards of offense in the first half but still found themselves down just 7-3 at the break, thanks to a defense that wasn’t fooled by the misdirection and counters that are featured heavily in the Raiders’ ground-first offense.
But in the second half, the Raiders were able to exploit mismatches and take advantage of a tiring Boilers defense, racking up 227 yards and four touchdowns in the second half.
“It was 7-3 at half, and we felt like we were in the game, but we just couldn’t get anything going offensively,” Kohl said. “It’s hard when you’re putting your defense out there so much. We’ve gotta do a better job of keeping our offense out on the field.”
Now that they’ve crossed the halfway point of their season, the Boilers will need to win three of their final four games to qualify for the Class 7A playoffs.
“It’s just one game at a time now,” Kohl said. “We’ve got to get to five wins somehow and don’t have too many games left to do that. We’ve gotta win three of the next four to get in the playoffs and our kids know that.”
The encouraging takeaway Kohl found was in that defensive unit. He said if the Boilers can bottle that first-half performance and bring it back during the final month and into November, the Boilers know they can make some noise.
“The biggest thing is that, defensively, we keep getting better every week,” Kohl said. “If we can hold a team like Bolingbrook to seven points in a half, I think we can hold anybody in [Class] 7A.”
Stat Book
Schmidt finished 9 for 17 for 82 yards. Tremain Stone had 18 yards on six carries and added six yards on two receptions. Jason Hartsfield had two catches for 22 yards, and Iverson Anderson had a 32-yard reception.
Hollist Daniels had a sack and four total tackles for loss. Cadden Scroggins had a sack and another tackle for loss.
Up Next
The Boilers will host Andrew at 7 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!