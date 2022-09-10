Lockport at Bradley-Bourbonnais

Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Neal May dives into the end zone for a touchdown after narrowly staying in bounds Friday during the Boilermakers’ game against a Lockport.

BRADLEY — Coming into its Week 3 matchup against the Lockport, Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach Mike Kohl knew his squad was going to need to score at least four touchdowns in order to possibly upset the reigning IHSA Class 8A state champions Friday night.

To Kohl's credit, that's exactly how many scores the Boilermakers needed for a late victory, but their bid for that fourth score came up short on a turnover on downs with less than two minutes remaining as the Porters escaped town with a 23-22 victory.

The one-point loss to the Porters marked the second-straight one-possession loss by Bradley-Bourbonnais, who fell to 1-2 after last week's 14-10 heartbreaker to Kenwood.

