BRADLEY — Hovering at 3-3 with three toughness-testing losses through the first two-thirds of the season, Bradley-Bourbonnais' football team took its home field for Friday's home tilt with one its fiercest divisional rivals, Andrew, in one of the program's biggest games in a handful of years, with both potential playoff hopes and a shot at the SouthWest Suburban Conference Red Division on the line for the Boilermakers.

Thanks to the ultimate team effort that saw five different players score touchdowns and three different players on the receiving ends of Andrew turnovers, the Boilermakers are now a game away from both a playoff berth and conference crown after a thorough 38-14 win.

Both teams are now 4-3 on the season, with the Boilers' 3-0 division record giving them a one-game lead and head-to-head tiebreaker over the 'Bolts with one week of divisional play remaining.

