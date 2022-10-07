...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as the low to mid 30s will result
in frost formation.
* WHERE...DuPage, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois, Ford,
Northern Cook, Southern Cook, and Will Counties.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Bradley-Bourbonnais' Neal May (5) is congratulated by teammate Caleb Barclay during Friday's 38-14 home victory against Andrew. May, Barclay and Luke Allen (14) all caught touchdowns from quarterback Ethan Kohl.
Daily Journal/Mary Sharp
Bradley-Bourbonnais quarterback Ethan Kohl rolls to his left during Friday's home game against Andrew.
BRADLEY — Hovering at 3-3 with three toughness-testing losses through the first two-thirds of the season, Bradley-Bourbonnais' football team took its home field for Friday's home tilt with one its fiercest divisional rivals, Andrew, in one of the program's biggest games in a handful of years, with both potential playoff hopes and a shot at the SouthWest Suburban Conference Red Division on the line for the Boilermakers.
Thanks to the ultimate team effort that saw five different players score touchdowns and three different players on the receiving ends of Andrew turnovers, the Boilermakers are now a game away from both a playoff berth and conference crown after a thorough 38-14 win.
Both teams are now 4-3 on the season, with the Boilers' 3-0 division record giving them a one-game lead and head-to-head tiebreaker over the 'Bolts with one week of divisional play remaining.
"It was a great win for us," senior wide receiver and defensive back Caleb Barclay, one of three receivers to catch a touchdown Friday, said. "We put ourselves in a great position to go up to Stagg [next week], and get that fifth win and a playoff clinch that we've worked really hard for.
"We're super hyped up about it."
The Boilers let their defense set the tone early, forcing an Andrew three-and-out before Neal May's 30-yard punt return and ensuing late hit penalty set the hosts up at the Andrew 15-yard line on its first drive.
That first drive resulted in a 25-yard Josh Clifton field goal, the first of six Boilermakers possessions that ended in points out of the seven possessions they had on the night.
Andrew Skarzynski's first of two rushing touchdowns gave the Thunderbolts a brief 6-3 lead on the ensuing drive, but the Boilers wasted little time before retaking a lead they would hold the rest of the way when Ethan Kohl threw his first of three touchdowns on the night, an 18-yard strike on 3rd-and-9 to Luke Allen, 38 seconds into the second quarter to put the Boilers quickly back ahead 10-6.
Kohl, who entered the night as the area's leading passer with 1,264 yards, was splendid in the victory, finishing the night with 230 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, adding a one-yard rushing touchdown that gave the Boilers a 17-6 lead just before the half.
The junior signal-caller cited the team's three early-season losses to Kenwood, Lockport and Homewood-Flossmoor and the resilience they showed in the wake of them for Friday's result.
"It’s so much fun; we’re so close right now and so together," Kohl said. "We had some tough losses that brought us closer together and winning games like this is what we need.
"It shows we can do this."
The Boilers got the ball to start the second half and immediately found more success, with Kohl connecting with May for a 17-yard score, again on third down, to cap off a 9-play, 92-yard drive that opened the half with a 24-6 BBCHS lead.
May and Allen were beneficiaries of several double-teams and extra defensive attention on Barclay. But as the Boilers kept spreading the love, Barclay eventually got his own as well, adding a 3-yard touchdown catch in response to Skarzynski's second touchdown as part of his eight-catch, 85-yard night that led the team in both categories and gave the Boilers a 31-14 lead with eight minutes remaining.
"If they double one guy, they can't double everybody," Boilers coach Mike Kohl said. "… We have guys that can run and have that speed, we just have so many weapons and that’s what makes us good on offense."
As good as the offense was for coach Kohl Friday, the defense was just as stellar. They held Andrew's double-wing ground game to 192 yards on 25 attempts, with 103 of those yards coming on two chunk plays.
Fittingly in that regard, it was the team's defensive leader, middle linebacker AJ Mancilla, who put the game on ice with a 28-yard touchdown run with just under five minutes to play that created the game's final score.
"[Defensive] coaches [Joe] Kubel, [Freddie] Dudek, [Brian] Wells and [Dan] Wetzel, they have over 100 years of combined coaching experience and stuffing that offense is not easy," coach Kohl said. "[Andrew] put up a lot of points against some really good teams ... so my hat's off to our staff and our kids for believing in the system."
STAT BOOK
Ethan Kohl's 230 yards and three scores came on 20-of-25 passing. Barclay's eight catches for 85 yards and a touchdown were followed by Allen's three catches for 70 yards and a touchdown and May's six catches for 65 yards and a touchdown. Marquise Aaron paced the backfield with 87 yards on 20 attempts and Mancilla added 46 yards and a touchdown on five carries.
May added an interception defensively. Mancilla recovered a fumble on a muffed punt and Alan Rogers recovered a squibbed Boilers kickoff.
UP NEXT
The Boilers can clinch both their first Class 7A postseason berth since 2016 and first SWSC Red title in program history (editor's note: the SWSC moved to divisions in 2019) when they visit Stagg at 6 p.m. Friday.
It may be just his first season of varsity football, but as the son of head coach Mike Kohl and someone who has been around the program all his life, Ethan Kohl certainly knows how much next week could mean.
"It means everything," he said. "We haven’t been to the playoffs in a couple years, so giving this community hope and giving this team hope is what we need, and we did that tonight with a big win."
Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.
