BRADLEY — Seven years ago, Ethan Kohl was a middle school student who spent his Friday nights watching his dad, Mike, coach the Bradley-Bourbonnais football team to an undefeated 2016 regular season.

Now, Ethan and the friends he used to watch those games with have gotten the Boilermakers off to their first 3-0 start since that magical 2016 season after he threw classmate Luke Allen a pair of touchdowns and ran for another in the Boilers' 57-14 home victory over Kingdom Lutheran Prep (Wisc.) Friday night.

"All these guys, we’ve been together since we were in eighth grade," Ethan Kohl said. "Senior year, going through this process and winning the first three games is really big."

