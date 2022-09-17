Football File Art
Daily Journal/File

Bradley-Bourbonnais 39, Lincoln-Way West 32

In a back-and-forth battle that saw five lead changes in the second half, the Boilermakers evened their record at 2-2 by holding on at the end.

No individual stats were available for the Boilers, who return to action Friday at 6 p.m. at Homewood-Flossmoor.

