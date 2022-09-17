Bradley-Bourbonnais 39, Lincoln-Way West 32
In a back-and-forth battle that saw five lead changes in the second half, the Boilermakers evened their record at 2-2 by holding on at the end.
No individual stats were available for the Boilers, who return to action Friday at 6 p.m. at Homewood-Flossmoor.
Reed-Custer 69, Manteno 6
The Comets found the endzone seven times in the first quarter, including three times in the final two minutes of the quarter, as they improved to 4-0 and 2-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference.
Jake McPherson needed just seven pass attempts, completing six of them, to fling the rock for 105 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 41 rushing yards and a touchdown on four carries. Jace Christian ran for two touchdowns and 54 yards on four carries. Travis Bohac (64 yards), Lucas Foote (48 yards) and Nick Cieslak (41 yards) all had rushing touchdowns while Rex Pfeifer's 67 yards paced the team on the ground. Peyton Bradley had three catches for 96 yards and a touchdown. Foote (43 yards) and Brandon Moorman (22) yards each caught touchdowns.
Niko Akiyama went 4-for-12 for 112 yards and a 76 yard touchdown pass. Aside from Akiyama, five Panthers combined to go 2-for-15 passing for -30 yards and four interceptions. The Comets also stymied the Panthers to -39 rushing yards. After Brazeau's 76 yards, Aidan Dotson had a 23-yard reception and Porter Chandler had a 12-yard catch.
Reed-Custer visits Peotone at 7 p.m. Friday, the same time Manteno hosts Streator.
Coal City 63, Herscher 14
The Coalers improved to 2-2 and 1-1 in the ICE with a nine-touchdown effort Friday. No individual stats for Coal City were available.
Travis Jones had four catches for 61 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers and also had a team-high 61 rushing yards on six attempts. Kenneth Royal scored his first career touchdown and had 12 yards on seven carries. Clay Schultz ran for 40 yards and led the Tigers with 12 tackles.
Coal City visits Lisle Friday and Herscher visits Wilmington, both at 7 p.m.
(1A-T8)Iroquois West 23, Salt Fork 20
The Raiders held on over a solid Storm team to improve to 4-0 behind 302 rushing yards as a team. John Ahlden (26 carries, 145 yards) and Trystyn Schacht (29 carries, 141 yards) did most of the heavy lifting. Schacht scored twice and Ahlden scored once. Jace Pankey blocked a punt for a safety.
The Raiders host Seneca at 7 p.m. Friday.
Milford-Cissna Park 40, Amboy 30
After Sawyer Laffoon's 7-yard touchdown pass to Tevon Longest gave the Bearcats insurance with less than a minute left, Tyler Neukomm sealed the deal with an interception to keep the Bearcats undefeated at 4-0.
Neukomm ran for 215 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries to lead the Milford-Cissna Park offense. Laffoon went 7-for-14 for 124 yards and two touchdowns and added 58 more yards and another touchdown on 10 carries. Justin Tillman had five catches for 109 yards and a touchdown.
The Bearcats visit Alden-Hebron at 7 p.m. Friday.
(2A-4)Bismarck-Henning 63, Momence 20
No individual stats were available for Momence, who fell to 1-3. The team is back in action with a 7 p.m. trip to Dwight Friday.
Hoopeston 52, Watseka 12
The Cornjerkers scored the first 30 points of the night and held on to drop Watseka to 1-3 on the year.
Zander Stano had three carries for 50 yards and a touchdown. Anthony Shervino also found the endzone and churned out 43 yards on seven attempts.
The Warriors visit Central at 7 p.m. Friday.
Oakwood 32, Dwight 27
The Trojans drove down the field after an Oakwood touchdown with four minutes left, but an interception in the endzone in the closing moments gave the Trojans their fourth loss in as many games this season.
No individual stats were available.
Dwight returns to the gridiron at home against Momence at 7 p.m. Friday.
