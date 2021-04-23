BRADLEY — When Ethan McCarty broke free for a 60-yard touchdown to put Bradley-Bourbonnais ahead 33-25 with 1:08 remaining in Friday night’s season finale at home against Sandburg, McCarty had the same thought on his mind that everyone in Boilermaker red had.
“Honestly, I felt like we won the game,” he said.
McCarty was ultimately correct, but not before a miraculous Hail Mary allowed the Eagles to tie the game with 20 seconds left and send it to overtime, where a 2-point conversion stand after the teams traded scores allowed the Boilermakers to end their season with a frantic 40-39 victory in a game that saw 52 points scored in the fourth quarter and overtime.
“There’s not a lot of things in life that you’ll remember for the rest of your life, but these seniors will remember this for the rest of their lives,” Boilermakers coach Mike Kohl said. “I’m just happy to be a part of that process.”
Defense led both squads in the early going, as a 66-yard rushing score by Eagles quarterback Dylan Sigel late in the first half put the Boilermakers in a 14-7 halftime bind. But big plays began abounding for the Boilers when junior quarterback Caige Williams found Nate Murphy in the flat before Murphy scampered 50 yards into the endzone to tie the game at 14 early in the third.
The connection was one of three touchdown passes for Williams, with all three going to fellow juniors in Mark Robinson, Murphy and Detric Dee. The Boilers also found paydirt when sophomore receiver Caleb Barclay found a wide open Robinson for a 68-yard score on a reverse pass that put the Boilers ahead 20-19 three minutes into the fourth.
“That was a knee-shaker,” Robinson said. “All you’re thinking about is catching the ball, whatever you’ve gotta do, because I knew nobody was around me because they all went to the ball.
“Perfect play, perfect set up and Caleb threw it where I could get it. And there’s nothing better than scoring a touchdown.”
The Boilers again scored when Hollist Daniels plunged in from seven yards to grow the lead to 27-19 with just over three minutes in regulation. Daniels looked over to the sidelines before the play and indicated to the coaching staff he wanted the chance to make a play.
“I was just excited because I wanted to rise to the occasion,” Daniels said. “I knew if I had the ball in my hands I could help extend the lead for my team and as a player I was proud.”
A quick responding drive by the Eagles ended when Sigel scored from seven yards out himself with 1:22 on the clock, but a failed 2-point conversion kept the Boilers ahead 27-25 after Neal May’s handy hands recovered an onside kick that bounced all the way to the Boilers’ 40-yard line on a play that stood out to Kohl amongst a season’s full of memorable plays that occurred down the stretch.
“I can’t even remember all the big plays made,” Kohl said. “We’re gonna look back at the film and see so many big plays, but that was a big play by Neal May.”
The next play was McCarty’s big buster that brought the limited Red Surge crowd to its feet and gave the home team the sneaking feeling of victory. But Sigel kept Sandburg’s hopes alive on a 48-yard bomb to his teammate down to the Boilers’ three-yard line. Two runs later, Sigel snuck in from a yard out before taking in the 2-point conversion with 20 seconds left to ultimately force overtime.
That’s when Williams found Dee on a third-and-goal from the five on a short pass. Dee caught it just outside the 2-yard line before an Eagles defender flipped him upside-down across the endzone.
“I just needed to get across the goal line for my team to score,” Dee said. “This year, with COVID[-19] and our season getting pushed back, it’s just so special to be able to play this last game.”
Dee’s flip into the endzone, for Williams, was the perfect representation of the heart his team showed.
“That’s why I love this game so much,” Williams said. “Whoever has more heart and wants to win more, will win.”
But the Boilers still had to buckle down. Sigel added another rushing touchdown, this time from four yards out, before the Eagles decided to go for the 2-point conversion and the win.
Out of the timeout, Sigel looked right, where he found an open receiver and was hit by Boilers edge rusher Omarien Sherrod as he threw. The ball bounced to the ground, but the same time as a flag fell near the collision between Sigel and Sherrod. After a brief discussion, the flag was picked up and the Boilers celebrated their one-point win to end the season at 3-3.
“I haven’t been this happy in a while, I just love [my teammates] so much,” McCarty said. “These guys have been so real to me and I wouldn’t trade them for anything.”
While seniors like McCarty will move on, Kohl and his staff will have a month or so off before beginning preparations for next fall. But after Friday’s finish, there will certainly be time to reflect on what Kohl said was one of the greatest moments he’s had in 11 years as the leader of the program.
“This is a top-three moment as a coach just because of what’s happened in the world and with these kids,” Kohl said. “I’m just so happy for them.”
STAT BOOK
Williams went 19-for-31 for 237 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. McCarty had 14 carries for 87 yards and his score. Murphy added 31 rushing yards to his 50-yard touchdown catch. Robinson caught four passes for 108 yards and his two scores.
