BRADLEY — The Bradley-Bourbonnais football team held a lead going into halftime, and after 3 quarters, but ultimately fell to Kenwood 14-10 Friday night at home in a hard-fought battle against Class 6A's 10th-ranked team.

With the loss, the Boilermakers' record drops to 1-1 on the season.

“I thought our kids competed very well for four quarters against a really talented Kenwood team,” said Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach Mike Kohl. “They have five or six future [NCAA] Division i players that can really play; we competed with them and have nothing to hang our heads about.

