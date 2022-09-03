BRADLEY — The Bradley-Bourbonnais football team held a lead going into halftime, and after 3 quarters, but ultimately fell to Kenwood 14-10 Friday night at home in a hard-fought battle against Class 6A's 10th-ranked team.
With the loss, the Boilermakers' record drops to 1-1 on the season.
“I thought our kids competed very well for four quarters against a really talented Kenwood team,” said Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach Mike Kohl. “They have five or six future [NCAA] Division i players that can really play; we competed with them and have nothing to hang our heads about.
Both defenses were primed early, leading to a scoreless game for the better part of two quarters. Late in the first half, Bradley-Bourbonnais drove deep into Broncos territory, leading to the game's first score.
The Boilers were 2nd-and-goal from Kenwood’s one-yard line after a nine-yard scramble from quarterback Ethan Kohl, but were unable to punch the ball in the endzone, having to settle for a field goal from Josh Clifton with 2:46 left in the first half to take a 3-0 lead.
A.J. Mancilla protected the lead late in the half with an interception, extinguishing a promising Kenwood drive.
Kenwood took its first lead four minutes into the second half when Davonte Johnson broke free for a 45-yard touchdown run, giving the Broncos a 7-3 advantage.
After a flurry of Kenwood penalties, Ethan Kohl scored on a keeper up the middle on 4th down to go back up 10-7 as the fourth quarter began.
Coach Kohl credited the leadership of the seniors for the ability to fight back to take the lead after trailing for the first time in the game.
“Our seniors lead us and have great character,” he said. “We never gave up, we kept grinding and getting after it.
"I’m proud of the way our seniors led the way.”
The lead changed hands again, this time for good, when Taylen Goodwin ran in a 15-yard touchdown with 7:36 left in the game that put Kenwood back up 14-10.
Bradley-Bourbonnais threatened one last time with under four minutes remaining, moving the ball inside the Broncos' 40-yard line before turning the ball over on downs, coming up inches short on a 4th-and-1.
“I thought we did a lot of good things defensively, I thought we also did a lot of good things on offense in terms of moving the ball, our special teams were really good,” Kohl said. “We were right in this football game and had a chance to win it in the fourth quarter. That’s what we were hoping for, but hats off to Kenwood. They made more plays than us tonight.”
STAT BOOK
Ethan Kohl finished 8-for-16 passing for 68 yards with one rushing touchdown. Neal May led the receivers with four catches for 45 yards. Marquise Aaron had nine carries for 22 yards. Caleb Barclay caught three passes for 21 yards and churned out 10 yards rushing on nine attempts.
UP NEXT
The Boilers return home next Friday to play Lockport, the defending IHSA Class 8A champions, at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.