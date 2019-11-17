Bishop McNamara football coach Rich Zinanni has been around long enough to know that lengthy bus rides can be a team's achilles heel in the playoffs.
And for Zinanni and the Irish, although they tied their IHSA Class 4A quarterfinal game at Murphysboro twice, they could never recover from a 14-0 deficit that occurred between the time they got off the bus and took their first offensive snap, ultimately falling 35-27.
"It's a tough defeat but there's only one team that finishes the year with a win," a perspective-filled Zinanni said after the game. "The kids worked real hard and it really was a good year. We were outmanned a few times but we seemed to get through it and finished with a nice season."
After Dezmond Clark ran the game's opening kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown and successfully ran in the two-point conversion, the Red Devils recovered an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff and found paydirt on a a four-yard score from Jamarr McZeke to take a 14-0 lead before the Irish offense took the field.
Once the Irish got the rock, they immediately drove the field and got on the board with an Owen Jackson 24-yard touchdown run. By the time Colton Provost returned a 29-yard fumble for a touchdown on the ensuing Red Devils drive, the Irish found themselves tied at 14.
But once again, the Red Devils caught fire. On the first play of the second quarter, McZeke found Logan Sullivan for a 36-yard touchdown to make the 21-14 score that went into halftime.
On the first drive of the second half, Irish quarterback Tyler Hiller was hit from behind on a read option, popping the ball loose and into the open arms of Red Devils linebacker LaTaveon Gibbs, who took it the other way for a 60-yard fumble return touchdwon and a 27-14 Murphysboro lead.
Jackson and the Irish again were able to even the score. After catching a 42-yard pass from Hiller, Jackson scored his second rushing touchdown of the evening halfway through the fourth quarter to tie the game at 27.
Things appeared to continue turning for the Irish later in the quarter when they seemingly recovered a Red Devils fumble on a strip sack inside the Murphysboro 10-yard line, but the play was ruled dead to what Zinanni said he was told was an inadvertent whistle.
"They ruled an inadvertent whistle and to replay the down. I didn't hear the whistle," Zinanni said. "When things go wrong, they go wrong."
The Red Devils maintained possession and drove 92 yards for the go-ahead score, a three-yard run from Jake Hoppenstedt, with 49 seconds left. The Irish were able to get to the Murphysboro 30-yard line, but Hiller's last gasp pass as the clock expired was short of the endzone as the Red Devils earned their second semifinal appearance in school history.
Despite not being credited with the fumble recovery in the fourth quarter, the Irish still won the turnover battle by a 3-2 margin. But one area they lost significantly was the penalty department. The Irish were flagged for 14 penalties for 124 yards, while the Red Devils received just four penalties for 30 yards.
“We were just backed up," Zinanni said. "Every time we had a decent run, we were called back for holding. There were a lot of first-and-20s."
The loss ended the Irish's season at 8-4, with three of those losses coming with less than a minute remaining. It also put an end to the prep football careers of 10 seniors, many of whom were significant contributors to last year's Class 4A runner-up team, as well as this year's quarterfinalist squad.
“I really think the world of this team. We had a couple heartbreaking losses but I think that’s because we were tough enough to stay with them," Zinanni said. "This senior class was outstanding, led by Hiller, Owen Jackson, Damien Thornton, Isaac Ruder, Nick Viglia, Kolton Krutsinger, all those guys."
Stat Book
Jackson finished his final high school football game with 143 rushing yards, 82 receiving yards and three total scores. Manny Harris had 36 rushing yards and 38 receiving yards, while Caleb Smith had 25 rushing yards and 21 receiving yards. Hiller went 8-for-21 for 141 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!