GILMAN — Containing the area’s leading rusher, Trystyn Schacht (782 rushing yards through five games) of Iroquois West was at the upmost importance if Momence was going to walk out of its road matchup against the 4-1 Raiders with a win, and luckily for Momence’s head coach Wayne Walker his defense managed to do just that, as they held Schacht to 106 rushing yards (30 in the second half), which helped the Redskins walk away with a 46-20 victory on the road Friday night.
“Going into this week we were focused on stopping Iroquois West in the run game,” Walker said. “We focused on Schacht and our guys handled the challenge.”
With the help of its disciplined defense in the run game and its superb quarterback play from Kud’de Bertram, who totaled six touchdowns on the evening, Momence managed to separate itself from the Raiders following a 6-6 tie after one quarter of play.
After Momence’s running back Terence Autman notched a four-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to match Schacht’s three-yard touchdown run on Iroquois West’s opening drive, the Redskins went on to outscore the Raiders 20-7 in the second quarter alone.
The second quarter onslaught began with a 55-yard touchdown pass from Bertram to Anthony Martinez on the opening play of the quarter, which put Momence up 14-6 after a successful two-point conversion attempt. Iroquois West then responded with a seven-yard touchdown by Schacht to cut the Raiders’ deficit to one following their made extra-point.
Up 14-13 with 5:45 left in the first half, Momence managed to score back-to-back touchdowns in under one minute of action down the final stretch of the half. Bertram capped off a four-minute drive with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Travis Gardner with 1:34 left in the half before his defense secured the pigskin back on its ensuing kickoff following a hard hit on the Raiders’ kick return team.
The successful recovery later resulted in a 24-yard touchdown pass to Kam Tyler on a 4th-and-4 conversion attempt just 56 seconds later to put the road team up 26-13 at the intermission.
“That was huge for Momence getting the ball back off the kickoff,” said Iroquois West head coach Jason Thiele. “...And then for them to dial it up on fourth down and convert another touchdown didn’t make things any easier.”
The Redskins kept things moving in the third with a 32-yard touchdown reception from Luis Barrera on the second half’s opening drive to extend their lead to 20 points and force Iroquois West to get away from its rushing attack.
“We came back out and said we were going to score and keep running up the score until the game was over,” Bertram said. “At halftime we were just focused, nobody was talking.
“We were just ready to close things out in the second half.”
The huge deficit at home forced Iroquois West quarterback Sam McMillan to become more of a drop back passer, which is something Iroquois West likes to stray away from if possible. This led to the Raiders totaling two turnovers on downs, one punt, Schacht’s third touchdown run and an interception on its final offensive possession.
“We started making adjustments at halftime, but we decided to not make any on our defense,” Walker said. “Not making any adjustments on defense was a great idea.
“And then not to let them score in the fourth quarter was big, because I felt like the third quarter was kind of getting away from us.”
Bertram, on the other hand, stayed solid throughout as he totaled three more touchdowns in the second half to total four in the air and two on the ground.
“We were trying to take advantage of Iroquois West’s secondary,” Bertram said. “We saw their cornerbacks backed off and we have speed on the outside so we just let our receivers run.”
STAT BOOK
Bertram completed 10-of-20 passes for 243 passing yards and four passing touchdowns to lead Momence. He also added 101 rushing yards on 12 carries with two more scores on the ground. Kam Tyler grabbed three receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown. Anthony Martinez chipped in a 55-yard touchdown reception.
Trystyn Schacht led the Raiders with 106 rushing yards and three scores on 23 carries. Sam McMillan completed 6-of-23 passes for 73 passing yards.
UP NEXT
Momence (4-2) returns home for another Vermillion Valley Football Association North Division matchup against Seneca at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Iroquois West (4-2) will remain at home for a VVC North battle against Central on the same day and time.
