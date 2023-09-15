FRANKFURT — This year's battle against No. 1 (Class 8A) Lincoln-Way East wasn't as close as the previous two years, which included a 28-21 overtime loss in 2022 and a 21-18 defeat in 2021, but that didn't hold Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach Mike Kohl from being exceptionally proud of his teams' efforts during their 24-point road defeat at the hands of the Griffins. 

Competing against one of the top defensive fronts in the entire state as the area's top scoring offense (49 points per game), the Boilermakers' offense was held to just 153 total yards in their 27-3 road loss on Friday evening. 

"I think that was the best team we will play all season," Kohl said. "So our kids know that and in 2015 we were 6-3 and went to the semifinals.

