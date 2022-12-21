...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO
6 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow producing occasional white out
conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches,
most of the snow occurring Thursday. Winds gusting as high as
50 mph expected. Wind chill values of 25 to 35 below zero
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...From noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Falling or blowing snow may result in white out
conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel
extremely difficult. Power outages will also be possible as a
result of strong wind gusts to 50 mph. Roads will likely
quickly become ice covered as temperatures rapidly fall
Thursday afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25
to 35 below zero are likely Thursday night through Friday
night. Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
&&
Weather Alert
...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE
THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Storm Watch, west winds to 45 kt, occasionally to
50 kt, and significant waves to 7 ft, occasionally to 9 feet
possible. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, heavy freezing
spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater possible, which may
rapidly accumulate on vessels.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor, IL and Calumet
Harbor, IL to Gary, IN.
* WHEN...For the Storm Watch, from late Thursday night through
Friday evening. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, from late
Thursday night through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate
hazardous accumulation of ice on their vessel.
Mariners should prepare to remain in port and/or secure their
vessel for severe conditions before conditions deteriorate.
&&
Weather Alert
...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE
THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Storm Watch, west winds to 45 kt, occasionally to
50 kt, and significant waves to 7 ft, occasionally to 9 feet
possible. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, heavy freezing
spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater possible, which may
rapidly accumulate on vessels.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor, IL and Calumet
Harbor, IL to Gary, IN.
* WHEN...For the Storm Watch, from late Thursday night through
Friday evening. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, from late
Thursday night through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate
hazardous accumulation of ice on their vessel.
Mariners should prepare to remain in port and/or secure their
vessel for severe conditions before conditions deteriorate.
&&
Bradley-Bourbonnais' Matthew Allen will continue his football career at Eastern Illinois University.
When Matthew Allen was contemplating where he wanted to play college football, the Bradley-Bourbonnais senior knew he would be making a decision that would change his life.
After giving his verbal commit to have his life changed at Eastern Illinois University in July, Allen proudly signed his commitment to be a Panther on Wednesday.
“I’m super excited about it,” Allen said. “It’s big to me because I finally got to sign and make it official and realize I’m going to represent this school for the rest of my life.
“I’m super happy to do that and just glad I have the change to go there.”
Allen, who excelled as a tight end at Bradley-Bourbonnais, finishing with five catches for 48 yards in a senior season that was cut short by injury, was named an All-SouthWest Suburban Conference selection despite his shortened season, thanks primarily for his abilities as a blocking tight end.
That blocking skill, paired with his 6-foot-8 frame, is why he’ll be finding himself as a member of the offensive line in Charleston. A new role means Allen will have to bulk up, something he’s already been working hard on.
“Obviously the weight room, I have to be in there five times a week, at least,” Allen said. “And the biggest thing is calories — I have to keep eating and [offensive line] coach [John] Cannova says can’t get enough calories, to get the most I can with good calories.”
While he was limited to the sidelines down the stretch run for the Boilermakers’ first playoff season since 2016 this year, the senior stayed a focal point of the team from a leadership perspective for a Boilers team that won its first SouthWest Suburban Conference Red Division title.
“It was awesome ... it was a great group to be a part of,” Allen said. “The kids were awesome and the coaches were awesome — coach [Mike] Kohl is a great guy to experience and to be around and it’s something I’ll remember forever.”
Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.