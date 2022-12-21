Matthew Allen

Bradley-Bourbonnais' Matthew Allen will continue his football career at Eastern Illinois University.

 Submitted photo

When Matthew Allen was contemplating where he wanted to play college football, the Bradley-Bourbonnais senior knew he would be making a decision that would change his life.

After giving his verbal commit to have his life changed at Eastern Illinois University in July, Allen proudly signed his commitment to be a Panther on Wednesday.

“I’m super excited about it,” Allen said. “It’s big to me because I finally got to sign and make it official and realize I’m going to represent this school for the rest of my life.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

